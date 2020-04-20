Keep in mind as you read this garbage tweet from Neera Tanden … she is a big ol’ Hillary Clinton minion and the president of the ‘Center for AmericanProgress.’ That she would use something like an increase in number of COVID positives AS WE INCREASE TESTING as some way to dunk on Trump is just gross.

And all too fitting for a woman of her stature.

Take a look.

I wonder if Trump will have even a moment of self-reflection when the United States crosses a million cases. Because we surely will. What a devastating failure. https://t.co/5d9i1gd0UM — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) April 20, 2020

Gosh, it’s almost like Neera is trying to politicize the virus. Huh.

The goalposts have shifted HARD here. The death toll has plummeted, the burden on the healthcare system has been managed effectively. Now we’re trying to make the number of (tested) cases the President’s failure? Get out of here. https://t.co/OwEotUsEvj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 20, 2020

Get out of here indeed.

There’s no argument that the projected death toll dropping from 200k to 60K is an incredibly positive thing. This is absurd. https://t.co/yGASFb9Ysx — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 20, 2020

BUT TRUMP BAD! ORANGE MAN BAD! WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE! VENTILATOOOOOOOORS! OMG TEST EVERYBODYYYYYYYYYYYY!

It’s endless.

This is you. Almost a month ago. Where is the praise for the Trump administrations social distancing guidelines that have us nowhere near this number? Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/mEz8sdTuko — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) April 20, 2020

Oof.

Yeah, Neera, where is the praise for Trump for keeping this number in check?

She tried to defend herself but just came off as her typical, unhinged self:

I appreciate facts are hard for Trumpers but 2 million would have died without social distancing. States led on social distancing. Trump has undermined social distancing. He doesn’t get to take credit for deaths avoided by state action. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) April 20, 2020

Huh?

ROFL.

So is he an authoritarian telling the country what to do or is he letting the states do what they want? Make up your mind, Neera.

The fact is you blame President Trump for every case of Coronavirus in the country but then you say states are in charge of everything, so which one is it? 😂😂😂 — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) April 20, 2020

She doesn’t know her arse from her elbow, all she knows is she desperately needs to switch up the narrative to help Sleepy Joe Biden or the Democrats are done.

They’re likely done anyway but yeah.

No use directing anything reasonable to old Neera. She'd rather be rude and unreasonable. — Donna Lasater (@DLasater_99362) April 20, 2020

As we said above, big Hillary gal.

***

