Full disclosure, this editor would never bring her kids to any protest BUT the idea of those who do being charged with a misdemeanor and possibly losing their kids is terrifying. Seems George Takei, the parenting expert he is, thinks they should be charged with child endangerment.

Seriously.

He tweeted this.

Any parent who brings their kid to a “lift the shutdown” rally without proper social distancing, where participants are not wearing masks or face coverings, should be charged with child endangerment. Put yourself at risk? You’re an idiot. Put your kid at risk? You’re a criminal. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 20, 2020

Yes, let’s all take parenting advice from George.

Do you think he’s this angry when the Left brings their kids to protests?

We’re going to guess that’s a big ol’ fat no.

We’ll have to ask Governor Ralph Northam that question since he’s the blackface expert in these here parts.

I know we're early in the year, but I think we can go ahead and give the Dumbest Tweet of 2020 award now. Hard to imagine what would top it. — Can I be picked up and put on the RIGHT planet now (@StpeterPadilla) April 20, 2020

It’s pretty bad.

If George had left his tweet at concern for those kids, fine. We imagine there are plenty of people out there who don’t agree with bringing kids to a protest BUT to take it a step further and want them charged and even arrested?

No.

Too far, Sulu.

You do realize that only .04% of covid 19 deaths are people 0 to age 17 — P-E-Z (@pez1963) April 20, 2020

Thank God children do not seem to be an at-risk population.

Calm down, Karen. — Jester Redux (@JStgoalie) April 20, 2020

This is one of the most ‘Karen’ tweets we’ve seen yet TODAY. Yeah, we see a lot of ‘Karen’ tweets every day. Heh.

Would you round them up and put them in camps like the great Democrat President FDR? — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) April 20, 2020

Ouch.

Double ouch.

This is what we have come to, those that are all too willing to bend a knee to Tyranny and then intend to use the full force of the Government against people who are protesting because they are jobless, they are tired of food banks, and then want their lives back. STFU — Dr Florida Elf Unleashed™ (@TheRogue_Elf) April 20, 2020

Think that through george. — Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) April 20, 2020

What is the statistical risk to a child of getting sick from this virus? They’re probably putting their kid more at risk by putting them in a car for the drive there. Let’s lockdown cars. — End_the_Lockdown (@RealRobWhitt) April 20, 2020

Again, nothing wrong with voicing concern for kids attending ANY protest.

This editor has.

But advocating for them to be punished by the law for endangerment? Too far.

Feels a little bit like fascism, Sulu.

***

