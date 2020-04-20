That Chuck Schumer thinks he can get away with tweeting such blatant lies is so very telling about the Left, and not in a good way. Chuckles really believes people are going to buy the idea that Senate Democrats are fighting for the little people, even though we all know during the first relief bill they withheld aid for nearly a week so Nancy could fund her pet project, aka the Kennedy Center.

Who received $25 million and then turned around and laid off their musicians ANYWAY, but we digress.

Chuck wants you to know he’s fighting for YOU!

Senate Democrats are fighting for the nail salons, the barbershops, the delis. Why are Senator McConnell and Republicans only trying to help bigger businesses that already have connections to bigger banks?https://t.co/0ETwtIxAoh — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2020

Fighting for nail salons, barbershops, and delis.

Huh.

And the evil Republicans (cue the MWAHAHAHAHAAAAA) are fighting to give even more evil rich people money.

THOSE MONSTERS!!!

Too bad for Chuck his tweet is total and complete BS.

James Woods called him out as only James can:

Well, it’s worth it, I suppose. I got a great haircut at the Kennedy Center this week. https://t.co/g3kT8HPQlI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 20, 2020

Right?! We got a pedicure at the Kennedy Center once, it wasn’t perfect but whaddya gonna do? The tech was a violist.

Totally.

I bet the toilet paper is to die for. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) April 20, 2020

Toilet paper privilege.

Which we suppose is better than paper towel privilege.

I remember the days when I could get a haircut. I miss those days. — "Socialmente Distante" Wombat (@RiseofWombat) April 20, 2020

Us too.

Oof.

Included just for the ‘shake and bake’ reference.

***

