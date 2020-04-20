As Twitchy readers know, Facebook has taken down quarantine protest events because they ‘defy the government’. Forget that’s the whole POINT of protesting but you know, Facebook can’t allow people to learn about peaceably assembling and exercising their First Amendment rights.

Josh Hawley responded:

Because free speech is now illegal America? https://t.co/kLsSV3B6GI — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 20, 2020

Sure seems that way.

Enter the predictable, snooty know-it-all to lecture Hawley about how you can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater. Note, he’s got Princeton in his bio …

Senator Hawley, as you well know, it is not legal to shout "fire" in a crowded theater. No right is unlimited. In the case of a massive public health crisis, compliance by all citizens is obligatory. Side note – recall President Lincoln suspended the writ of habeas corpus. — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) April 20, 2020

No right is unlimited?

What?

Hrm.

Dana Loesch was good enough to school Mr. Wang:

Except that it was never actual law (and the remark you’re citing was made before the decision that was overturned) — and it’s perfectly fine to shout fire when the theater is actually on fire. https://t.co/yC6n7cMcEf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 20, 2020

Oopsie.

Amazing how people cite that without ever mentioning the judge later disavowed his own ruling. — Marcial Longworth (@marc16161616) April 20, 2020

It’s like they don’t know what the Hell they’re talking about.

Huh.

Sam is cool with governors becoming tyrants and and everybody forced to stay home like prisoners. — Joe (@JoeC1776) April 20, 2020

I am seeing several references to the "fire in a theatre" thing. The talking points must have been distributed recently. — JR (@jvance94tu) April 20, 2020

Oh yeah. We’re also seeing ‘greed over health’ a lot as well.

They really want to keep Americans quiet which is all too revealing.

***

Related:

Shift those goalposts! Neera Tanden LOSES IT on ‘Trumpers’ for calling her and her BS virtue-signaling over Trump/COVID OUT

‘Media an absolute CLOWN show.’ James Hasson takes NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell APART for whining about Trump’s pressers in thread

‘Are you STUPID or just a liar?’ CBS’ Weijia Jiang who embarrassed herself during Trump’s Sunday presser doubles down and HOOBOY