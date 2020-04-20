What’s the deal with CBS sending raging harpies to Trump’s pressers? Sheesh. You’d think they’d have learned their lesson when they sent Paula Reid in and she became ‘the story’ for days … but nope. Weijia Jiang took her opportunity to ask Trump a question during Sunday’s presser to basically pick a fight with the president.

Guess how that worked out for her?

Watch.

If you’re going to push Trump you better know the facts before you get there because otherwise he will chew you up and spit you out.

Which is exactly what happened here.

True story.

Then she somehow managed to see Benny Johnson’s tweet and doubled down which went almost as well as her arguing with Trump.

Heh.

They never learn.

Good times.

Maybe if the media started asking Trump real questions during these pressers instead of just trying to score cheap, political points?

It’s gotten pretty bad.

They all have.

Oof.

All the oof.

‘Nuff said.

***

