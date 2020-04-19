The World Health Organization (WHO) is so upset about what COVID-19 has taken from the world. SUPER UPSET. Wonder if this has anything to do with the possibility of losing hundreds of MILLIONS of dollars?

Oh, they also want us to put aside our differences, break down barriers, seek the best in each other and lift our voices …

Yeah, no.

"#COVID19 has taken so much from us, but it has also given us a unique opportunity:

-To put aside our differences

-To break down barriers

-To see and seek the best in each other

-To lift our voices for #HealthForAll"-@DrTedros during the One world, #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/PmwBn3HK8l — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 19, 2020

Hard pass.

"We are all in this together. Trust in science and know that the world is working hard on a vaccine and treatments. Keep being kind to one another and always find joy in your days"-@mvankerkhove, One world: #TogetherAtHome #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/eMfzu3TiIO — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 19, 2020

We’re done trusting the WHO.

Sorry, not sorry.

#WHOLiedToProtectChinaPeopleDied

Picky picky, we know.

You're a disgrace — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 19, 2020

Commies gotta commie. — Stacey – Anti-CCP Bot (@ScotsFyre) April 19, 2020

We're all in this together, till you hang up the phone when asked about Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/GZW2dt0vbs — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) April 19, 2020

Oof.

Putting aside our differences would be fvck tons easier if yall hadn't lied about the Coronavirus for China. Just saying. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) April 19, 2020

You, @DrTedros and your ChiComm friends can ram that right up yer Wuhan bat hole — Scottie (@scott_e716) April 19, 2020

Does #OneWorld include #Taiwan? Bc you've been unclear on this previously. (And persistently.) — Scott ''Human Scum'' Faust (@Stultis_TheFool) April 19, 2020

Yeah, what about Taiwan, Doc?

Everyone tweet the Taiwan flag in replies. https://t.co/dsbW1gZin0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2020

🇹🇼 🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼💯🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼💯🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼💯🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼💯🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼💯🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼💯🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼💯🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼💯🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼💯🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼 — Red Stick Cyber Dude (@CyberWarPodcast) April 19, 2020

🇹🇼 — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) April 19, 2020

All voices but Taiwan's, since you couldn't hear the question, right? pic.twitter.com/Xm4HJfOkoE — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 19, 2020

🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼🇹🇼 — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) April 19, 2020

Not today, Satan. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) April 19, 2020

Sorry, WHO, but that sounds like a big ol’ no from America.

But hey, ask China, they owe you anyway.

***

