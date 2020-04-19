Every day we peruse Brit Hume’s timeline for stories and information the rest of the media is not sharing about COVID because it’s usually supportive of the country’s ‘opening up’ and getting back to business. Gosh, for some reason it seems like the rest of the media really doesn’t want us to get back to normal anytime soon.

Wonder why that is?

Could it be they hope to use the virus and the crisis to hurt Trump in November, right?

As usual, we found Alex Berenson on Brit’s timeline:

Great, a new made-up chart and metric from friends of the folks who brought you @IHME_UW. Why is 500,000 tests daily the magic number? Why not 5 million, or 100,000? The numbers that matter are hospitalizations (now ~flat) and the true IFR, which we can tell from PAST infections. pic.twitter.com/GzGooGhEIE — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 18, 2020

Why not one hundred eleventy BILLION?!

It’s increasingly clear the focus on widespread testing (as opposed to widespread ANTIBODY testing) is a sideshow designed to delay reopening and take the focus away from the empty hospitals. It’s another version of wait two weeks. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 18, 2020

It’s incredibly clear Democrats keep moving the goalposts when it comes to reopening the country. At first, it was about flattening the curve to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system … and now suddenly they are claiming we have to stay shut down until they can guarantee a safe world? WTF?

Let’s not pretend the world was safe before this virus.

Yes nobody in the the state government want to answer that question — Lost in my world (@iambo_rd) April 19, 2020

Antibody testing is the ONLY testing that is even relevant to reopening the ecomomy. You provide a negative active infection blood sample and get infected on your way home. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 18, 2020

Of course it is. It makes zero sense. You can’t test the whole workforce in a short period of time. And by the time you did, it would be invalid because you might have been exposed since the testing started. And most people wouldn’t comply anyway. I wouldn’t — BranchCovidian (@czechchickk) April 18, 2020

I just hope that other Americans are as sick of this lockdown farce as I am. The elected officials need to understand their re-elections are dependent on opening up the US ASAP — no_politics93 (@NPolitics93) April 18, 2020

“The peak is in 2 weeks”

“Watch out for the 2nd Wave”

“We need more testing before we can re-open”

“HCQ doesn’t work”

“You don’t care that ppl are dying”

“Those job losses are just temporary and won’t cause any other problems silly” — Luis Bobby (@LuisBobby3) April 18, 2020

And then they’ll say “oh, no, more people have it than imagined. We have to stay closed”…even though high # of infections is a good thing. Just watch. — saxe17 (@saxe17) April 18, 2020

2 WEEKS 2 WEEKS 2 WEEKS 2 WEEKS 2 WEEKS WAIT 2 WEEKS THERE WILL BE A SPIKE WAIT 2 WEEKS WE'LL SEE IN 2 WEEKS 2 WEEKS 2 WEEKS 2 WEEKS — Andrew O'Mahony 🇿🇦🇺🇲 (@andrew_omahony) April 18, 2020

I’m getting the feeling that’s exactly what it is. Now that we have tested more people / 1MM than South Korea, they’ve moved the goal posts yet again to keep the lockdowns indefinitely. They act like we’re not noticing — Sofia Bitela (@sofiabitela) April 18, 2020

Of course! The stay at home orders only needed predictions and assumptions. However, lifting them requires more and more results. — Matthew Crawley 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mwc71081) April 18, 2020

Just wait two weeks or 500,000 tests. Either way, just wait… — Actual_Kevin (@Kevbott9000) April 18, 2020

Americans are getting tired of waiting.

***

Related:

#WHOLiedPeopleDied: WHO calling for ‘solidarity’ in the fight against #COVID19 BACKFIRES in a fairly spectacular way

DEMAND accountability: Drew Holden’s LENGTHY thread of media pushing fake Chinese numbers is un-effing-believable

Hold onto your HATS! Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread on study showing COVID fatality rate just bottomed out to influenza levels