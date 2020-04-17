You guys notice the only people shrieking about how we should keep our country closed are still getting paychecks? Gosh, we’re seeing a lot of people who have been forced onto unemployment, over 22 million of them in fact, who would like to get back to work.

Too bad partisan hacks like Joe Scarborough can’t seem to grasp that fact.

We imagine Joe would be singing a very different tune if he had to worry about putting food on his family’s table this month.

Could he BE anymore out of touch?

Joe doesn’t have to worry but he’s worried for the little people or something.

He’s not alone in this.

Hey, as long as it hurts Trump.

Right, Joe?

***

