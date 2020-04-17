You guys notice the only people shrieking about how we should keep our country closed are still getting paychecks? Gosh, we’re seeing a lot of people who have been forced onto unemployment, over 22 million of them in fact, who would like to get back to work.

Too bad partisan hacks like Joe Scarborough can’t seem to grasp that fact.

Trump propagandists misled millions of Americans into believing the medical community’s fears of the Coronavirus was an overblown hoax. They’re at it again. Millions of Americans are sadly still buying into these dangerous lies. I pray for their health and their loved ones. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 17, 2020

We imagine Joe would be singing a very different tune if he had to worry about putting food on his family’s table this month.

Could he BE anymore out of touch?

So, @JoeNBC just suggested going back to work is “putting our bottom lines ahead of lives.” Joe – who pays you? What limitless, magic money tree grows in your backyard that gives you the confidence we can be closed as a country indefinitely? Your advertsisers feel that way? — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) April 17, 2020

Joe doesn’t have to worry but he’s worried for the little people or something.

Your lies become more desperate. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 17, 2020

He’s not alone in this.

Hindsight is 20/20. Try living without your over inflated paycheck and see how you feel. — Homebound MomsterMel (@melly_stone) April 17, 2020

You are a political hack. The economy staying shut up tight, people being ruined financially, and the MSM constantly pointing the finger at Trump is like porn for you sick assholes. We see you🙄 — jennydee (@jenndee19) April 17, 2020

More lies from little joey boy. President Trump never said the virus was a hoax. — Scott Allen (@ScottyshSin) April 17, 2020

Keep pushing this lie, you dishonest, intellectually challenged hack.

Even left-leaning Snopes debunked it.

But you continue being a charlatan and fool. — Emanuel David (@IcekoldeBassman) April 17, 2020

We should start a phased re-opening of the country this month. You are your ilk are going to have conniptions no matter when it happens, so we might as well do it sooner rather than later and save the economy. — 🐾 Suzy 🐾 (@scout_nj) April 17, 2020

Unforgivable that you were covering for the Chinese Communist Govt. — John Wright (@jww372) April 17, 2020

Hey, as long as it hurts Trump.

Right, Joe?

