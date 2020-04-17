Oh YEAH, with all of the COVID stuff going on we almost forgot about the Deep State, and most importantly the skeezy FBI.

Almost.

Truth be told, this editor was SO GLAD to see Undercover Huber’s thread show up on her radar because A) this FBI mess shouldn’t be allowed to just sort of disappear and B) it’s so nice to write something that has absolutely nothing to do with the freakin’ virus.

And seriously, as with UH’s other threads, this one is a doozy:

Now, why wouldn’t Buzzfeed have published this memo?

Hrm.

So wait, Steele was the source of the Yahoo article that was mentioned in a report …

K.

Trending

Gosh, that timing doesn’t quite add up now, does it?

Wow.

Double wow.

In other words, they were all liars, but you knew that.

THEY KNEW.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

They knew it was all BS.

We’d say this is unreal but sadly at this point, it’s all too real.

!!!!

UH ended his thread here and luckily we missed it until this morning because he added a few more tidbits:

Great idea.

HOOBoy.

So he leaked, he lied, and the FBI knew it all along.

Good times.

***

Related:

‘STOP. REWRITING. HISTORY.’ Rep. Dan Crenshaw straight-up OWNS ‘conserva-blogger’ Jennifer Rubin in receipt-filled thread

Stupid BURNS: Chris Hayes takes time from his busy schedule to write perhaps the most ludicrous COVID/GOP thread yet

Investigate THEN report! Elon Musk OWNS CNN comms-dude in ventilators debate then does his job FOR HIM and it’s spectacular

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBISteele dossierUndercover Huber