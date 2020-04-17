Once again Drew Holden was good enough to put together a thread of the media doing their best to push ChiCom propaganda in the hope that it would hurt Trump. They have worked so hard to pretend the numbers China has been reporting around the COVID virus are accurate … like we should believe CHINA.

You know, the country that started this whole mess?

Now, this thread is really long but it’s worth the read.

With Trump calling out the media for pushing fake Chinese numbers on coronavirus cases, I suspect that reporting will soon be memory-holed. So I put together a thread with plenty of examples, grouped by outlet. If we don’t demand accountability, we aren’t going to get any. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020

Sure seems the media did everything it could to support CHINA.

Gosh, wonder why?

Oh, yeah, because orange man bad.

NBC News loves them some China dunks on America.

Your tax dollars hard at work at @NPR pic.twitter.com/gFNpWea3FG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020

SURPASSES.

OVERTAKES.

If the first wave doesn’t get you the SECOND WILL! MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Good Lawdy.

@CNBC (with a guest feature from @WHO, who continue to cover themselves in glory here) pic.twitter.com/tZJb0IFvyW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020

Urges Europe to learn from China.

You’ve got to be sh*tting us.

MOST CASES EVAH!

These are just the most egregious from @CNN pic.twitter.com/X9GES0qnUh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020

CNN is gonna CNN.

China’s numbers were dwindling? K.

And a bonus from @nytimes that sure is something. pic.twitter.com/jMmrn7A1KG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020

Wow.

FFS.

Aljazeera.

Sure.

@JeffDSachs gets his own entry for this one. pic.twitter.com/ObSI662usA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020

Trump bad!

China good!

It’s almost like these yahoos were cheering for the damn virus.

@BuzzFeedNews, with charts that just happen to omit the fact that China is lying. pic.twitter.com/9QXoQRwRiv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020

How convenient.

This additional one from @businessinsider just beggars belief. pic.twitter.com/U54mbgg6Xv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020

Jeebus, Larry, and Moseph.

Yay China!

Then again, it IS Newsweek.

I’ve omitted outlets who showed even a shred of skepticism about whether China’s numbers are legit. All they need is an asterisk. But clearly that’s too much. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020

HA!

SURPASSES.

Did we say wow yet? Because WOW.

And they wonder why Trump gets so angry with them so fast.

As well as the rest of us.

This is just BRAZEN.

***

Related:

Hold onto your HATS! Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread on study showing COVID fatality rate just bottomed out to influenza levels

You know HE’S fun at parties: Blue-check clutches ALL the pearls in thread about reopening America and PILES of corpses

‘When will Virginians reclaim their freedom?!’ Laura Ingraham calls Gov. Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam out in a BIG way and HELL YEAH