Dennis Miller made a much-needed appearance with Sean Hannity last night to talk about Joe Biden and his 2020 endorsements. With all of the bad and horrible and angry news we’re used to seeing across the board, laughing was a welcome ‘break’ to the start of our work day.

Watch.

Dennis Miller killed it on Hannity & quarantined libs can't handle it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/572tQX7wSA — Jeff Rainforth – WBTW 🇺🇸 (@Bring_Back_Phil) April 16, 2020

Joe lost his fastball, his curveball, and his slider.

He’s lost more than that but we digress.

And of course, since Dennis was pretty damn hilarious (especially about Biden) the Left completely melted down. So much so they made him trend this morning … they never learn.

True story.

So happy to see him back on Fox News. He's hilarious. — Jellenne (@jellen805) April 16, 2020

It was actually really great to see him.

Machine Gun Miller — Robert Kemp 󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁧󠁢󠁢󠁧󠁢🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@YKM279) April 16, 2020

Wow. Dennis was on fire🔥🔥🔥tonight — I’ m your Huckleberry (@jones9802) April 16, 2020

God the good days of SNL. — Linville (@Linvill16819295) April 16, 2020

Remember when SNL used to be funny? Decades ago.

Miss this funny bugger @DennisDMZ Please make this a regular guest @seanhannity Love him. — Suzi (@healthysuzi) April 16, 2020

Seriously.

We’re all locked down, what else is he gonna do?

That last line is the funniest – Biden should be in the back seat on a Sonic commercial. LOL — Allen Payton (@allenpayton) April 16, 2020

Admit it, you visualized Biden sitting in the back of a car on a Sonic commercial when he said that.

Pure gold 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

"marinating steaks in hydroxychloroquine" — Lisa Bisogne (@LBisogne) April 16, 2020

But they’re watching…🤣🤣🤣👏🏻🙌🏻💯 — Leonidas (@LeonidasOfAZ) April 16, 2020

Yup.

It’s like Howard Stern waaaaay back in the 80s, his fans were a huge part of his audience but his haters were even ‘huger.’

Well done.

***

