Full transparency, this editor has totally been stalking Alex Berenson’s timeline. The guy just gets it. And when we’re surrounded by so much fear-mongering, propaganda, and agendas being pushed as narrative it’s a nice break to look through a feed that is saying something completely rational.

Which is sort of the opposite of what we’re seeing everywhere else.

This time, Alex talks about indoor versus outdoor spread of a virus … which all but negates the idea of locking us into our homes together.

Read:

1/ This crucial paper on home and indoor versus outdoor spread of #SARS_COV_2 came out last week but hasn’t been noticed. The researchers tracked 318 clusters across China with three or more infections (1245 cases total). NOT ONE cluster occurred outside…https://t.co/MJPMJyvmXp — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 16, 2020

Not one occurred outside.

Keep reading:

2/ Of more than 7,000 infections across China (including single infections or clusters or two the researchers found only TWO occurring outside. Home outbreaks and public transportation accounted for nearly all clusters. Shopping and entertainment accounted for only seven each. pic.twitter.com/53lIcFjJXu — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 16, 2020

You hear that, governors? Wait … read that?

Shopping and entertainment were not the main causes of infection.

Nope.

It was home outbreaks and public transportation.

Note, they want us to stay home and public transportation is still running in most places but good luck finding an open movie theater or sitting down for dinner out with your family.

3/ Finally, about 80% of the outbreaks were exclusively intrafamilial – only 8% involved strangers. Where is the evidence that routine work in stores and offices – MUCH LESS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES – is a major contributor to #SARS_CoV2 transmission? — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 16, 2020

Is staying home really saving us? Eh.

How can we get you on the economy task force? I hope someone there is reviewing your work. — Sofia Bitela (@sofiabitela) April 16, 2020

Serio.

Off topic: so last week Florida was two weeks out. This week (literally 7 days later), Florida is….wait for it…over two weeks out😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6fMqGdhgG — The Crusher (@ludes4breakfast) April 16, 2020

Yup. The models just keep telling us WAIT TWO MORE WEEKS!

It’s ridiculous.

Time to reopen America.

***

Related:

‘Dude, deactivate your account’: Jim Acosta tries to ‘fact-check’ Trump annnd it doesn’t go so hot for him, like at all

‘What I find most surprising is CNN still exists’: Elon Musk makes CNN his b*tch for claiming gov said he did not deliver ventilators

‘Wearing his cup as an n95 mask’: Dennis Miller’s interview with Hannity on Biden and his 2020 endorsements causes 1 HELLUVA Lefty meltdown