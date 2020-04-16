We don’t have much to say about Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s thread that basically decimated conservative blogger and all-around troll, Jennifer Rubin. She has been claiming COVID deaths are Trump’s fault for days (weeks, months?) now and it looks like even Dan has finally had enough of her crap.

It all started here:

Yes, she’s repugnant.

But you knew that.

Dan took her APART.

Hell yeah.

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

No?

Yeah, we didn’t think so either.

Jennifer thinks people are too stupid to remember any of this.

Well, that’s not true.

She thinks her readers and supporters are and truth be told, she’s not wrong.

He continued.

Ummm …

Hello, FDA anyone?

We love that he used PolitiFact here. Heh.

She’s been telling people she’s a conservative while acting like an unhinged progressive for four years or more, she clearly thinks she can have it both ways.

And to Dan’s point, she can’t.

Not anymore.

She wants Trump to be a villain.

End of story.

Oof.

Told you, the man brought receipts.

So stick that in your pipe and smoke it, Jenn.

***

