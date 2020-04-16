We don’t have much to say about Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s thread that basically decimated conservative blogger and all-around troll, Jennifer Rubin. She has been claiming COVID deaths are Trump’s fault for days (weeks, months?) now and it looks like even Dan has finally had enough of her crap.

It all started here:

the Trump toll, when we are done, will likely include tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, massive unemployment, trillions of dollars more in debt and trillions of dollars in lost wealth not to mention emotional hardship and educational disruption https://t.co/piGNbudj0G — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 15, 2020

Yes, she’s repugnant.

But you knew that.

Dan took her APART.

STOP. REWRITING. HISTORY. Instead of attempting to spin the public into a hateful, frightened frenzy, let’s try reporting some facts with the correct context. Here’s what that might look like: THREAD https://t.co/xrn9Qool3L — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

Hell yeah.

On March 3rd, the day after you claim Trump should have shut our economy down, this is how the WHO downplayed the virus: “COVID-19 spreads less efficiently than flu, transmission does not appear to be driven by people who are not sick”https://t.co/BNWzEViKJn — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

No?

Yeah, we didn’t think so either.

Would the America public really have accepted millions of jobs destroyed for a virus that had infected just 102 people by March 2? Especially considering Italy would not lock down until March 10th, Spain on March 14th, and the UK on March 23? A bit of context is in order here. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

Jennifer thinks people are too stupid to remember any of this.

Well, that’s not true.

She thinks her readers and supporters are and truth be told, she’s not wrong.

He continued.

I want to respond to this particular comment: “Because we did not act earlier to ramp up testing at a massive scale and prepare our health-care system, social distancing — shutting down most of the economy — was required.” — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

Ummm …

Not sure where the magic COVID-19 testing switch is. The truth is that long-standing regulations – in place for decades – prevented us from doing so. https://t.co/fDtnnbLg0i — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

Hello, FDA anyone?

We love that he used PolitiFact here. Heh.

Additionally, you falsely state that social distancing should have been a “last resort.” But this has no basis in fact. Experts have long said flattening the curve via social distancing is the only way to prevent the initial case spike that would overwhelm hospitals. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

First, you argue that we should have shut down the economy weeks before we did. Then, you argue that the shut down, resulting job loss, and economic devastation are his fault too. Which is it? You can’t have it both ways. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

She’s been telling people she’s a conservative while acting like an unhinged progressive for four years or more, she clearly thinks she can have it both ways.

And to Dan’s point, she can’t.

Not anymore.

Your analysis makes it seem like our government deliberately decided not to buy more PPE. The truth is there was a global production shortage when China began stopping exports, and demand soared. This is still happening. https://t.co/oFAeXtS1qq — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

She wants Trump to be a villain.

End of story.

While you argue that Trump ignored early warning signs, you ignore the headlines that ran on the pages of your paper in January and February. Here are a couple: pic.twitter.com/mESRoVydtq — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

Oof.

Told you, the man brought receipts.

When it’s all said and done, this bad-faith analysis isn’t fact-based and lacks important context. Hating Trump is not an excuse for lazy argumentation and emotional reasoning. Now, more than ever, we need critical thinking and productive deliberation. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 16, 2020

So stick that in your pipe and smoke it, Jenn.

***

Related:

Stupid BURNS: Chris Hayes takes time from his busy schedule to write perhaps the most ludicrous COVID/GOP thread yet

Investigate THEN report! Elon Musk OWNS CNN comms-dude in ventilators debate then does his job FOR HIM and it’s spectacular

‘How about NO hair sniffing?’ Joe Biden asks Twitter what his ‘Campaign Code’ should include and HOOBOY talk about comedy GOLD