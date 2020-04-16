As Twitchy readers know, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy went on with Tucker Carlson and when asked about banning religious services in his state he said he ‘wasn’t thinking about the Bill of Rights when he did this’.

Because of course, he wasn’t.

Brit Hume lit him up:

Give him Hell, Brit.

On what AUTHORITY does ol’ Phil get to tell his constituents their religious services are banned?

Folks, it’s official, we have let this crap go too far.

Trending

We’re thinking these governors need a refresher on the Constitution … just sayin’.

Unreal he said that.

You know what, it’s not. We’d like to think it is unreal but from what we’re seeing in this current environment it’s all too real.

So did ours.

***

Related:

‘Wearing his cup as an n95 mask’: Dennis Miller’s interview with Hannity on Biden and his 2020 endorsements causes 1 HELLUVA Lefty meltdown

‘Arguably the most racist ad I’ve ever seen’: Chinese ad for laundry detergent jaw-DROPPINGLY racist (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill of Rightsbrit humeCOVIDGov. Phil MurphyNew Jersey