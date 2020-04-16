As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk came out swinging at CNN over their story claiming the ventilators he had promised California had not been delivered. They reported that Governor Newsom had said so … and of course, they were wrong.

We shared this tweet from Matt Dornic, who per his bio is Head of Strategic Comms for CNN Worldwide … which explains a LOT:

Now, we told you we’d keep an eye on Elon’s response and we did.

Look at us following through and stuff, almost like we’re doing our job.

Whoda thunk it?

Perhaps it was worth a Google and CNN didn’t bother?

He continued.

Gosh, that looks like hospitals received their ventilators to us.

Imagine if CNN actually investigated before reporting? Crazy, right?

Elon just did.

