We try really hard not to say someone is ‘triggered’ anymore because it’s just SOOOO 2015, but we think in Alyssa Milano’s case we can make an exception because Trump’s presser where he all but eviscerated the media triggered her.

A lot.

Big time.

Honestly, we didn’t think we’d see anyone angrier than those harpies in the press seats last night (we thought for sure Jon Karl was gonna start crying), but here we are.

Ya’ know, we watched the same presser and that’s not the impression we got, at all. In fact, it felt very much like a victory lap around the media while beating them about the head with their own fake news. Sorry, not sorry.

She continued.

WE’RE NOT SURE ALYSSA REALLY KNOWS HOW THIS WORKS BUT IT’S FUNNY SEEING HER WRITE ALL IN CAPS.

Now, could he have framed this better? Absolutely. He really should have clarified that he has authority over the National State of Emergency which is what we THINK he meant.

Which is what we hope he meant.

But for Alyssa to pretend she knows how it really works, now that is funny.

She’s still going.

MORE CAPS!

And you know, if she has no words then maybe she should just shut up?

Heh.

He owns them EVERY day but the presser on Monday was something special.

Truly.

