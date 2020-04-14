Poor Jill Colvin from the Associated Press.

She seems very upset with Trump for showing that video of various media outlets trying to downplay COVID in the early months of the pandemic. You know, the same months they claim Trump wasn’t taking it seriously enough.

Her tweet is accidentally hilarious.

Trump stood off to the side while this was playing – glancing back and forth between the screens and the reporters in the room – at times smiling slyly.https://t.co/2chL5O9iF8 — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) April 14, 2020

NOT SMILING SLYLY! NOT OFF TO THE SIDE! THE MONSTER!

From AP News:

President Donald Trump on Monday used the daily White House briefing to air a taxpayer-funded promotional video praising his own handling of the coronavirus outbreak and slamming his critics and the press. In a highly unusual move at a briefing meant to inform Americans about the pandemic, the lights in the briefing room dimmed for a video running more than 3 minutes that was a montage of officials offering laudatory comments about the president and of Trump discussing his steps to contain the virus.

They mad.

Trump said the video was produced in-house by his social media director, Dan Scavino, and others at taxpayer expense. He said he directed them make the video to keep the press “honest.” The video juxtaposed early media reports on the virus with a selective account of his administration’s handling of the pandemic, along with praise from some of the nation’s governors, who have been outspoken with their concerns about the pace of the federal response. Trump acted March 16 to recommend nationwide social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus, but had spent much of February and early March suggesting the outbreak was well under control and would swiftly pass.

So mad.

Trump owns the media and they don’t even know it.

I bet. You had to sit there and read and hear the press’ own words. If it bothered you that much, think about the rest of using having to listen to you. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 14, 2020

Smiling “slyly.” Pejorative much? Mind reader?

You’re not a journalist, you’re a dimwitted, bovine political hack without standard or honor. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 14, 2020

Was the slyly necessary to reporting facts? — Deb Mansfield (@ADebmans57) April 14, 2020

Did the message sink in with you, in any fashion? Or have you been inoculated from recognizing hypocrisy? https://t.co/Tovs7Arxxu — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 14, 2020

It's precious how often y'all fall for his trolling. https://t.co/sLRdVkPduq — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 14, 2020

This is fine and you all deserved every single second of it. Your request that Dr. Fauci tattle on President trump if he didn't do exactly as he was told was also just precious. And proof you have zero idea how policy decisions are made. https://t.co/w57yUurM2c — Stacey – Queen of #CorporateMediaDistancing (@ScotsFyre) April 14, 2020

He beats y’all at your own game and you can’t stand it. — LiterallyYourKaren🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) April 14, 2020

Love it. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) April 14, 2020

Many people across social media said it was the most ‘entertaining’ episode yet.

And in a way, they were right.

This was somethin’ else and as usual, Trump played the media like a fiddle.

***

