You KNOW your behavior was one-of-a-kind awful when someone like Brit Hume can politely subtweet you and everyone knows exactly who he’s talking about.

We’re looking at you, Paula Reid.

Hey, if she wanted to make a name for herself by being an unhinged, hysterical WOMAN in the media she succeeded.

Brit was far more polite, of course.

Maybe Paula should listen to Brit … just sayin’.

Ouchies.

Trending

They’ve made a career out of it.

We think he was literally shocked that she would ask such a ridiculous question; did you guys see Trump look at him like, ‘See?’

Heh.

Hrm.

Tough one.

And Americans are watching it first-hand.

Yup.

***

Related:

Just WOW! CNN busted for straight-up regurgitating propaganda from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army

Don’t believe ALL women: NYT’s Michelle Goldberg claims Tara Reade’s just ‘trolling #MeToo movement’ with Biden accusation

OMG! You gonna be ok?! AP’s Jill Colvin’s dramatic ‘retelling’ of Trump ‘smiling slyly’ during presser video accidentally HILARIOUS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeCBSDr. FauciKarenPaula ReidpresserTrump