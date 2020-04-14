You KNOW your behavior was one-of-a-kind awful when someone like Brit Hume can politely subtweet you and everyone knows exactly who he’s talking about.

We’re looking at you, Paula Reid.

Hey, if she wanted to make a name for herself by being an unhinged, hysterical WOMAN in the media she succeeded.

Brit was far more polite, of course.

You’re a MSM correspondent at the WH Covid 19 briefing. The top government epidemiologist makes a statement that goes some distance toward blowing up a favored media theme about DJT’s response to the virus. What do you do? Easy You question the Dr’s integrity & independence. — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 14, 2020

Maybe Paula should listen to Brit … just sayin’.

Ouchies.

I've had left wingers assure me that Dr. Fauci is only doing this to keep his job. LOL — Corny Sanders (@HomeySanders) April 14, 2020

And she asked it as if Fauci's entire 5-minute monologue had been a hostage video, with the President of the United States as the terrorist. These idiot journalists are as tone deaf as they are partisan. — MJK (@mikekellogg) April 14, 2020

Really they embarrass themselves — wondering (@murrayckim) April 14, 2020

They’ve made a career out of it.

Well, that's "what they are told to do". — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) April 14, 2020

It was disgusting. Her later question was almost as bad. It's a function of the hive mind. — Rashers Dog (@HfactorThomas) April 14, 2020

Next they will be asking Dr Deborah Brix what her blinking is trying to spell out. — deb4liberty (@deb4liberty) April 14, 2020

Fauci gave her the old Brooklyn death stare!! I loved it!! — Kathleen O'DONNELL (@kod263) April 14, 2020

We think he was literally shocked that she would ask such a ridiculous question; did you guys see Trump look at him like, ‘See?’

Heh.

Can anyone point to a single positive contribution made by the media? — God Help Us and WWJD (@D31282326) April 14, 2020

Hrm.

Tough one.

I’m just sick of the hate and disrespect for our President — Marynelle Vickers (@marynelle1944) April 14, 2020

And Americans are watching it first-hand.

Yup.

***

