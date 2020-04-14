Full transparency, when this editor first started writing this piece on the #BidenHaikus Twitter trend it was all pretty damn funny … but looking through it now it’s just a bunch of really pissed off Bernie supporters writing horrible things about the Democrat’s pick to beat Trump.

We thought there would be more word salad and less ‘die Biden die,’ but we were wrong.

This makes it even more important to cover though because it shows a clear division on the Left that isn’t going away any time soon.

Good luck with that, DNC.

My memory’s weak

But I’d still like to be your

Plagiarist-in-Chief#BidenHaikushttps://t.co/ZlYQY5aXDz — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) April 14, 2020

It’s always interesting when any sort of haiku trends because you find yourself counting syllables on your fingers.

#BidenHaikus Can't finish a thought

Mumbles incoherently

30330 — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 14, 2020

Funny.

Why why why why why

Listen, Fat. Push-up contest.

Vote for someone else.#BidenHaikus — Anomaly 🌹 🌻 (@spatial_anomaly) April 14, 2020

Sorta funny but sorta not.

Death to the party

Never Biden Never Trump

Burn it to the ground #Bidenhaikus — Fiorella Isabel🌹🔥 (@Fiorella_im) April 14, 2020

Well damn, that’s not funny.

See what we mean?

GP I can't find my pants.

I am sniffing your hair, fat.

Vote Biden for prez.#BidenHaikus — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 14, 2020

Ok, the notion that he can’t find his pants is sorta funny but yeah … yikes.

#BidenHaikus

Creepy hair sniffing

Incoherent babbling man

bleeding eyeball rage — G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 14, 2020

We’re getting the sense that Biden isn’t really all that popular even with the Left.

Democrats sure can pick ’em.

"Where's Chuck… stand up Chuck!"

But Chuck would not… could not stand.

"What am I saying?"#BidenHaikus — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 14, 2020

Ok, that was funny.

The invisible hand

More blatant than usual

Bets on a dead horse#BidenHaikus — 🌹Dvsharpie goes Green🌲🗡 (@Dvsharpie1) April 14, 2020

Sexual assault

Biden will be crushed by trump

Poor people dying. #BidenHaikus — #AllThatWeLoveIsOnTheLine #NotMeUs (@CGoustin) April 13, 2020

Hey, we don't need you

Now fall in line and vote blue

Where are you going#BidenHaikus — Haiku Sandwich Artist (@yeetkunedo) April 13, 2020

Sun sinks in red glow

Oligarchy prefers Joe

Yellow vests like flowrs#BidenHaikus — Regular Person 🔥🌹🌻 (@dailyintel1) April 13, 2020

Whoa. That’s deep, man.

Deep.

