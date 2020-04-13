As Twitchy readers know, Conan O’Brien (or one of his lame-a*s writers) tweeted something really stupid about Jesus and Trump on Easter Sunday of all days. It’s not even really funny … that’s the most offensive and annoying thing about it, really.

Take a look if you missed it earlier:

Just mean, right?

James Woods’ response is spot-on:

Guess James didn’t think Conan’s joke was funny either.

And lucky for Conan, Christians/Catholics do indeed turn the other cheek. Sure, we might point and laugh at Conan and not because he’s funny, but he doesn’t have to worry about people who believe in Jesus actually trying to hurt him.

Trending

Let’s not give them any ideas.

Maybe Conan just needs people to pray for him.

Or, maybe he’s just an as*hole.

A little bit of both?

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Pop a couple Midol and CHILL, dingbat!’ Blue-check pastor claims Trump supporters ‘owe his children’ an apology and HOOBOY

THIS –> Brit Hume shares state-by-state COVID data that CHALLENGES shut downs as leading contributor in saving lives

THIS. IS. SO. GREAT. Finally, a ‘REAL COVID-19 interview’ and trust us, it’s one of the funniest things you’ll watch today (video)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Conan O'Brieneaster sundayJames WoodsJesusTrump