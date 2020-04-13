Hey folks, looks like Richard Marx is a fan of ‘Justified.’

We hardly blame him considering the show is pretty bada*s:

Shows to binge:

Justified

Suits

Billions

Bosch

Bodyguard

The Money Heist — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 11, 2020

Not sure about ‘Billions’ or ‘Bodyguard’, but definitely ‘Justified’ is worth the occasional binge.

Nick Searcy even reached out to thank him:

Thank you for making us Number One, @richardmarx https://t.co/RfBR6nTeoE — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 13, 2020

And then Richard sort of went off the rails.

See…that’s the difference between us, Nick. I can simultaneously not give the slightest shit about what I consider your ignorant ideology and also have the capacity to appreciate what you’ve accomplished professionally. @yesnicksearcy https://t.co/6gXlFnKhm7 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 13, 2020

This is sort of a weird reaction to Nick thanking him for liking his show, doncha think?

He had to know this wouldn’t end well, picking a fight with Nick.

C’mon man.

I've never said a harsh word to you or about you even though you continually prove yourself to be a complete idiot on Twitter, @Richardmarx. The real difference here is that I can be civil to people who disagree with me — even segments in the Human Democrat Centipede like you. https://t.co/C3GNlrUHjS — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 13, 2020

Nah, none of those statements are true. You know it as well as I do. Again, to be clear…I’ve never addressed you. But once in awhile a response is appropriate. As for civility, I’ve never been anything but to those who disagree respectfully. Gotta be a two-way street. https://t.co/l8Wf2Gmw7J — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 13, 2020

Whatever, Dick.

Looking at Dick’s timeline, he is not civil with anyone who disagrees with him, respectful or not. It’s like these 80s rockstar has-beens lost all of their self-awareness along the line.

It’s ok @yesnicksearcy he Don’t Mean Nothing anyway. — Running Man (@dewayne7466) April 13, 2020

Whoa, we forgot that Richard Marx song.

Ok, to be fair we’ve forgotten most of Richard Marx’s songs but still …

Wow. That went from “thank you” to all passive/aggressive in a hot minute! I’m usually happy after I get a thank you from someone. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Randall Phillips (@RandallCRP216) April 13, 2020

It was such a weird reaction to Nick thanking him, right?

And then he went on to play the victim.

Typical Dick.

***

