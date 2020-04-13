John Pavlovitz’s bio used to claim he was a pastor and that tidbit is magically no longer there BUT his obnoxious blog still claims he’s one so we’re going with it. You’ll see what we mean by obnoxious if you spend any time at ALL on John’s timeline … that is, if he doesn’t block you.

For being such a proponent of tolerance and acceptance he sure does block people who disagree with him rather quickly.

Maybe if he didn’t write such crappy stuff.

You owe an apology to every child who has to spend their formative years in an America defined by:

fear of the other,

an epidemic of cruelty,

a poverty of decency,

a deadly allergy to facts,

a Christianity of malice,

a defiant resistance to diversity.https://t.co/EqJTr4MhYd — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 13, 2020

Fine, Obama supporters owe this editor’s kids an apology.

Damn, that’s stupid. el oh el

Pop a couple of Midol and chill, dingbat lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/EkBHOeJvbX — Butticus Pinch (@ButticusPinch) April 13, 2020

Sorry I’m already dead from the 2016 election, net neutrality, WW3, and host of other things Trump already did….🤣 — DankWater (@Dank_H2O) April 13, 2020

Yeah, that net neutrality did this editor in.

Whatever, drama queen. — Louche Libertine (@WitStream1) April 13, 2020

I don't owe them, or you, a damned thing — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) April 13, 2020

What garbage. — Dan Floyd (@westpatravel) April 13, 2020

Uhhhh, think there’s about 7 billion people in the world; are your children shaped by one man? Your emotions are pathetic. — AmazingGrace USNS Comfort and Mercy (@medstudentmom) April 13, 2020

I apologize to your children that they can’t choose their parents.

They will grow up in a household where divisiveness and hate will be the nightly discussions at your dinner table.#indoctrinationofhate — T (@_TB050) April 13, 2020

You owe an apology to Christ for taking His name in vain. — Stranger Quarantarantino (@lone_rides) April 13, 2020

