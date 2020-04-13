In case you were wondering, California is not electing their best and brightest.
Adam Schiff served as a reminder of just that during the shampeachment debacle but he’s been good enough to keep on keepin’ on in the ‘Derp Department.’ Imagine thinking it’s smart to use Zoom to hold Intelligence Committee hearings …
Heckuva job, @RepAdamSchiff. pic.twitter.com/z9sZ78BWbN
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 13, 2020
That’s quite the shot and chaser, doncha think?
That we don't have a secure system for government to use instead of privatized services is a travesty.
— Miguel de León (@xchixm) April 13, 2020
#RemoveSchiffFromIntelCommittee
— 🇺🇸Deplorable✝️Texans #AmericaCitizensFirst🇺🇸 (@KimRick31years) April 13, 2020
Right? Having even a glimmer of intelligence should be a requirement for anyone on this committee.
Oy Vey.
— AmitR (@amitraam) April 13, 2020
He is a Chinese asset.
— Steve Jones (@ColonelRebel87) April 13, 2020
This made us laugh considering how many times the Schiff-Heads called Trump a Russian asset.
— Jeff Taylor (@JeffTaylor1964) April 13, 2020
Head of the Intel Committee. Perfect.
— theoldcfo (@theoldcfo) April 13, 2020
Winning.
Maybe the CCP will give him a position of authority now instead of just Shill-at-Large.
— Victoria Hugo (@VictoriaHugo10) April 13, 2020
When is Schiff going to be investigated? For once, I’d like my taxes to used for incriminating the guilty.
— Rhonda Stratton (@RhondaRN62) April 13, 2020
Wouldn’t that be something else?
I bet the CCP got a direct invite anyways.
— Andrew (@bigmouseratfan) April 13, 2020
Oof.
Once a Schiff Head, always a Schiff Head.
***
