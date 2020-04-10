Is it just our imagination or have China and the Left been working overtime to somehow place the blame for COVID on Trump and the United States?

That is totally a rhetorical question BTW …

We’ve definitely seen an uptick in ChiCom propaganda (thanks CNN!) and there seems to be a new army of troll accounts insisting Trump is ‘asshoe’, not China. Not to mention Twitter account, Hu Xijin who is supposedly an editor for the Chinese Global Times editor. You know if someone is ‘allowed’ to write and tweet from China it’s because communists trust them to write and tweet what they’re supposed to.

Keep that in mind as you read this back and forth between Hu and Benny Johnson …

You call me a "coward?"

How are you tweeting when Twitter is illegal for all Chinese people?

In fact, the Chinese Communist Party will put your countrymen *in jail* if they use Twitter.

Try tweeting something critical of Chairman Xi.

See how long you last, bitch.

Hu is the coward https://t.co/ehua2Xn29N — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 10, 2020

HOOOOOOboy.

Listen you sniveling propaganda organ of an evil regime, You only are given access to a twitter account because the Chinese Communist Party writes your tweets for you. But when Chinese students go to jail for using Twitter, you sit silent. Like a bitchhttps://t.co/ec54K4i8it — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 10, 2020

Drag ’em, Benny!

Benny is absolutely right. If you travel to China you have no access to Twitter. Can’t even do a Google search — Liberty Doc (@libertydoc82) April 10, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

This is great. We're so done with the CCP. Move everything back home. — Marco Mazzocco, CFA (@MarcoMNYC) April 10, 2020

His response immediately brought this to mind! pic.twitter.com/qmlOrqmJ2n — Sam Exotic-ish (@phatboysam) April 10, 2020

Except that would have at least been entertaining.

