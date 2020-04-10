Samantha Power is mad.

At Trump.

For delaying funds to the World Health Organization AKA the WHO. You know, the organization that was telling the world as late as January 14 COVID wasn’t contagious even though it’s clear now there was a shiznit storm taking place in China because of the virus even then.

They are either liars or completely incompetent and Trump is right to think about whether or not America should continue funding them …

And why Samantha is wrong for trying to shame him for doing so:

Trump has put in place a de facto hold on funds to the @who, requiring agencies to obtain what appears to be ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ clearance, which will cause needless delays & mean cuts at the worst possible time. A thread on why this is sheer madness: https://t.co/wyfOZR2dwQ — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

Eff the WHO (and not the band).

Was that rude?

Gosh, our bad.

.@WHO needs $$ to urgently scale up in poor nations where #COVID is arriving&where death toll likely huge. @BillGates warns of some 10 mlln possible deaths in Africa. Trump may not care abt African lives, but he cares abt return to normalcy here-not poss when C19 raging elsewhere — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

Let them get the money from China then.

Sorry, not sorry.

See my @Nytimes op-Ed on how walls can’t protect us from large-scale outbreak in developing countries, as we are linked via family ties, global supply chains, and trading relations: https://t.co/zdtXzVskiC — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

Pass.

Trump is desperate to find someone to blame. He’s seeing his plummeting approval ratings and he’s panicking. He has lashed out at other nations, at state governors, and now @WHO. But the problem is that he is criticizing the WHO for actions & statements that mirror his own: — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

She so badly wants this to be Trump’s fault.

America’s fault.

No wonder Obama was such a fan of hers.

As I tweeted at the time, it was hugely problematic for @WHO to flatter Chinese officials for their response to #COVID when Beijing was in fact covering up vital info and denying other countries, @CDCgov & @WHO the thorough access & knowledge they needed to prepare. But Trump… — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

Problematic.

PROBLEMATIC?!

Girl, sit down.

…himself offered fawning praise of Pres. Xi, on Jan 24 tweeting that “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus,” & the comforting assurance, “It will all work out well.” Trump ended his tweet, “On behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!” — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

No words.

As was true w/Ebola, @WHO was VERY late in declaring global emergency, doing so only March 11. But part of what was (wrongly) influencing WHO was Trump who was then still downplaying the virus. On March 9, after 22 US deaths, Trump cited “common flu” says to minimize C19 risk… — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

They screwed up with Ebola too.

But we should keep funding them?

Yeah, no.

On March 10, the day before @WHO’s belated emergency declaration, @realDonaldTrump met with @GOP senators and said afterwards, “We’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm.” And — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

How dare Trump reassure people?!

THE MONSTER.

Forget China and the WHO F’ING LIED TO THE WORLD and tens of thousands of people died. Trump was trying to keep people calm so clearly he’s the real bad guy here.

This. Woman.

…although it now feels like a decade ago, it was only on March 16 (5 days AFTER @WHO emergency declaration) that Trump announced new social distancing guidelines, warned the outbreak could last until July or August, and said he told his son who asked how bad it was, “It’s bad.“ — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

.@WHO is more “China-centric” (Trump’s charge) than in the past. But that’s largely bc/ the US has checked out. Sure, Trump has funded WHO, but his contempt for science and international cooperation meant the US vacated leadership, leaving Beijing(far smaller donor) w/more juice. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

They are more China-centric.

They proved it.

Just when developing nations are abt to be ravaged beyond anything we’ve seen yet, Trump thinks attacks on @WHO will help improve his falling domestic standing. In fact, US mobilization of international cooperation is the only way this ends at home. WHO cuts make that far harder. — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 9, 2020

Correction: see caps – “..WHO was very late in declaring PANDEMIC, doing so only March 11..” & “WHO’s belated PANDEMIC declaration.” Rushing, I wrote “emergency” instead, which of course WHO declared Jan 30, signaling C19 “potentially require[d] a coordinated internatl response.” — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 10, 2020

Guess how this went over?

How I feel about Trump cutting funds to WHO pic.twitter.com/l1xt1oVNqz — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) April 9, 2020

So have EUROPE step up and fund WHO, since it’s about to affect former European colonies in Africa. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) April 10, 2020

Hope Xi sees this — Potato (@GingerB98993223) April 10, 2020

We’re sure the ChiCom smiled bigly reading Samantha’s thread covering for them.

Why are we funding WHO when they lied to us and covered for China? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 9, 2020

Wait, is she saying that the WHO is spewing Chinese propaganda for free? Figured they'd have, you know, negotiated some quid pro quo for being sellouts — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) April 10, 2020

This is great news, Sam, defund the frauds now. — EOT (@onthevergetime) April 10, 2020

Bingo was his name-o.

You hate America. Leave. Nobody will care.

Leave. Yesterday. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 10, 2020

Interesting how you think you carry any clout. I mean you tweeted the White House. So who exactly do you think you are? Funny how out of touch you former Obama 🤡 are. — EOT (@onthevergetime) April 10, 2020

I hope he pulls funding. WHO has been corrupt for years, and this latest stunt is just icing on the cake. Tedros Adhanom threatening us with more body bags is despicable. Australia is rethinking WHO funding, too, as well they should. WHO won't let Taiwan in because of China. — Joyce Vorholt King (@VorholtNuthouse) April 10, 2020

Yes…imagine if they aren't able to offer more advice on mask wearing, and inaccurate predictions of how this virus will impact society, what a loss. — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) April 9, 2020

The WHO lied and covered for China. They are responsible for much of this. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 10, 2020

Maybe Samantha missed it, but there are thousands of Americans calling her an as*hole on her tweet.

Heh.

***

