Imagine if media reported accurately on COVID instead of using it as some sort of weapon against Trump because ‘orange man bad.’ Imagine if people were being informed and educated on the reality of the virus instead of manipulated and terrified.

Media should be ashamed of themselves for how they’ve covered this pandemic and played games to push an agenda because it’s an election year. Alex Berenson said it far better in his short but brutal thread:

1/ Look, I get why people were so scared three or four weeks ago. I was too. But now – for the media to ignore the real demographics and scare people with outlier cases – to ignore the mostly empty hospitals all over the country – to pretend that the models weren't wrong… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

We understood the fear and anxiety as well … three or four weeks ago.

But now?

And to his point, the media are doing nothing but using this virus as a means to dunk on Trump and Republicans.

For example, Now This is pushing video of workers burying people on Hart Island via NYC and idiots are calling it Trump’s Burial Pits even though they’ve been burying people there for years and years.

This is what the coverage has become.

2/ And to refuse to ask really hard questions about what that means about them and the efficacy or lack thereof of the lockdowns – to refuse to ask for hard metrics we will use to reopen the country… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

They’re far more concerned with asking questions that make Trump look bad and stuff. It’s not about the virus or the facts, it’s about whichever narrative might hurt Trump’s chances in November.

3/ It doesn't feel like panic is driving this anymore. It feels like people just won't admit what's happening. And we cannot afford that – not with unemployment headed to its worst levels since the Depression, not with children denied school and our rights under siege. #wakeup — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

Bingo.

It almost feels like they’re trying to figure out how to explain away their mistakes that have cost this country greatly. And like Alex says, we have got to #wakeup before it’s too late.

***

Related:

‘Come GET some’! Nikki Haley knocks out both the WHO and China, demands answers for the American people (watch)

‘Dude, no fair asking him to do math’! James Woods unloads on Joe Biden and the entire Dem Party in 1 perfect tweet

‘GRRL BYE!’ AOC defends her crap agenda, claims it’s not radical or dangerous and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta clap-back