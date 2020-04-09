We just canâ€™t take the Democrats seriously about Joe Biden being their nominee. Honestly, at some point we expect Hillary Clinton to jump out from behind the curtain and laugh maniacally that itâ€™s STILL HER TURN. Does anyone really believe Joe is writing any of his own tweets even?

If we come together, we will defeat Donald Trump. And when we do that, we will not only do the hard work of rebuilding this nation â€” we will transform it. â€” Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 9, 2020

Letâ€™s not pretend Biden can answer this question.

They destroyed the country and now they want you to believe they can rebuild it.

Thatâ€™s adorable.

James Woods had a thought or two to share:

Name any single thing Democrats have done for America besides create chaos and misery since Trump crushed Clinton in 2016â€¦ *crickets* Okay, now go count the hairs on your legs. https://t.co/iOPtT2uLto â€” James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 9, 2020

That is so not a good visual, EL OH EL.

And weâ€™re pretty positive Joe couldnâ€™t name one thing Democrats have done for America.

We canâ€™t.

Who typed this for @JoeBiden ? There arenâ€™t any stumbles or bumbles! â€” Michael Real (@Daddy1674) April 9, 2020

See?! We agree, no way heâ€™s writing his own tweets.

Good for a laugh,canâ€™t take em serious anymore. â€” nosnhojms (@stevejohnsonls) April 9, 2020

What is with the Democrats always wanting to "transform" the country? They really do not like this place or those of us who do like it. â€” Don't drink the fish tank cleaner! (@wmlwarren) April 9, 2020

@BidenInsultBot Give it up already, finger poker. â€” Sideways (@runbaja20) April 9, 2020

Wait for it!

That's nothin' but a load of hopscotch, ya scrumble-brained two-timing eggman â€” Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) April 9, 2020

Told you guys, the Joe Biden Insult Bot is the best.

They are helping to get Trump reelected in a landslide. â€” Tom Gunsell (@TGunsell) April 9, 2020

Letâ€™s hope so.

