The Lincoln Project has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Wait, they not only endorsed him but they were proud to endorse him.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

Ahem.

Because nothing says you’re a conservative like endorsing a rich, old, progressive white dude who thinks he’s running for the Senate.

Byron York had this to say …

Trending

Somehow we don’t think of George Conway or Rick Wilson when we see the words, ‘Humanity, empathy, and steadiness.’

Maybe that’s just us?

*shrug*

We were super shocked.

Yup.

Super and totally shocked.

Yeah … we don’t exactly think of Joe when we hear the word steadiness either.

Thinking they had their little tweet ready to go with ‘insert name here’ for whichever Democrats came out on top.

Because you know, principles and stuff.

***

Related:

‘WHAT’S GOING ON’?! Alex Berenson’s thread on COVID model and the ‘magic of social distancing’ an infuriating must-read

‘Firing on few or possibly NO cylinders’: Sean Ono Lennon drops politely vicious truth-BOMB on Dems for picking Biden

Beyond PARODY! Day AFTER Joe Biden’s accuser calls her out, Alyssa Milano tweets #WhyIDidntReport ‘in solidarity’ and HOOBOY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidenbyron yorkThe Lincoln ProjectTrump