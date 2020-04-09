Nikki Haley came out swinging at both the World Health Organization (WHO) and China last night over COVID and much more and boy howdy. She just went OFF and considering her history as a former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. she would definitely know what she’s talking about here.

Good to see her saying what so many Americans wish they could say right now.

Watch this … you’ll thank us.

The American people deserve answers from the World Health Organization. But this is more than just the WHO, it is about China and their determination of gaining influence in the world. pic.twitter.com/Z4pThlESko — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 9, 2020

‘If anything we have the right to hold them accountable.’

‘They need to be investigated.’

Oh. Hell. Yeah.

We wouldn’t mess with Nikki, just sayin’.

i smell presidential leadership — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) April 9, 2020

We could totally dig that.

Haley/Crenshaw 2024

Pence/Haley 2024

It all works.

@who needs to answer to the WORLD! — Ilana Akoundi (@IAkoundi) April 9, 2020

As does China.

Big time.

As a second generation Taiwanese American Citizen, your interview with fox news was great in my eyes. @WHO should be held accountable. Taiwan is an great country, and is helping all ally countries that needs help. Which should no reason be bad mouth about by WHO. #TaiwanCanHelp — ♚RyuusukeYamaguchi♚ (@Ryuusuke1221) April 9, 2020

@WHO has been a “joke” during this. They tend to do a great job, but they got lied to, and they seem to change stories as they go. Only thing they have gotten correct…wash your hands. — Packing It🎒 (@Travelnpack) April 9, 2020

The @WHO has got to go. — Classical Conservative (@TheClassicalCon) April 9, 2020

Let’s see if Trump was serious when he talked about suspending their funding.

We hope so.

