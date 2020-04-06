So what’s the deal with these IMHE COVID models?

Sean Davis was good enough to take the time to look at the various models per state and highlight fail after fail after fail in these supposed hot spots. Are these really the models they’ve been using to determine how long they shut our country down?

If so … yikes.

So about 25% of what they originally claimed.

Alrighty.

Wow.

That’s a YUGE difference.

Good news for New Yorkers, bad news for the model.

Wow again.

ARE YOU FREAKIN’ KIDDING US?!

That’s ridiculous.

We’re seeing a pattern here …

The scary part is we have decimated our economy based on projections and models.

Hard to convince Americans that shutting down the country for weeks (months) is the right thing to do when the data just doesn’t add up.

And that’s the saddest truth of all.

***

