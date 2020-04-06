We read a lot of crazy tweets from elected officials (we cover AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Adam Schiff ya’ know), but this insanity from Rep. Tavia Galonski about The Hague and charging Trump with ‘crimes against humanity’ takes the insanity cake.

At least for today.

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

Wait, what now?

You know the face you make when someone coughs within 120 yards of you?

Yup, just made that face.

Tavia.

Put the Twitter down … seriously.

Do you really? I kinda think you don't. — Mo-rantined (@molratty) April 6, 2020

We kinda think she doesn’t either.

Never drink & tweet. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 6, 2020

Good advice, folks.

Careful. She might put the Marshal of the Supreme Court on you. — Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) April 6, 2020

Heh.

…wow…adhesive side down — Russ Dumas-Patriot (@RussDumas) April 6, 2020

An FDA approved drug (like hydrocloninique) can legally be used for off label purposes so the only one who should be referred to The Hague is you for your nonsense meant to try and hurt your political enemy at great expense to the American people. — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) April 6, 2020

Democrat stooges are so desperate! 😂 — Gran (@GranTweets2) April 6, 2020

It’s really gotten obnoxious.

You sound psychotic (and dumb) — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) April 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/jdBpCQmiWN — Duchess of House Arrest AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) April 6, 2020

I don't know you, but you've earned this. pic.twitter.com/Ctyvf22mvS — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) April 6, 2020

Idiot sandwich with a side of batsh*t insane.

Indeed.

Be sure to refer all 6,200 of these doctors as well.https://t.co/F6d2tAf5Yd — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 6, 2020

ALL THE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY!

Why don't you ask them about imprisoning a few hundred million people without due process while you're on the line. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) April 6, 2020

What can we do to get our political opponent out of office? Try all the things! pic.twitter.com/ulheMQS9ye — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 6, 2020

Bingo.

