James Woods has once again given us here at Twitchy something to write about … God love him.

Earlier we covered Joe Biden’s mess of a speech about Democracy and helping with the public health and asked if anyone spoke ‘Biden.’ Seems James took that to heart and not only asked others if they speak Biden but went as far as to find him an actual interpreter.

Probably because he’s a giver.

Anybody out there speak Biden? Curious what he is trying to say here. https://t.co/OkeAol7Lir — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 6, 2020

Excellent question.

Will he be using an interpreter? https://t.co/LiCY2fQBE2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 6, 2020

He might want to consider getting one.

Lying, pony-faced soldier!

Joe Biden sign language interpreter… pic.twitter.com/kZWIxt1T1a — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 6, 2020

HOOBOY.

And if we tweeted that we’d get in trouble …

We’re so glad James is back on Twitter.

Go on, git, you ninny-lovin' garden hose — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) April 6, 2020

Was she the sign language interpreter for Bill Clinton too? — You’llNeverFindMe (@YLlneverfindme) April 6, 2020

And Obama.

This wins the internet war forever — Ape of G-d (@Apeofgod1) April 6, 2020

Joe Biden sign language interpreter pic.twitter.com/1cSnGzfFzd — NY Gmen (@NyGiantsRealFan) April 6, 2020

We knew it, James is a giver!

***

