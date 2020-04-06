You know it’s bad when even your local papers are calling you out …

Seems Detroit News is less than thrilled with the way Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been dealing with the virus in her state.

At least the political side:

Detroit News objection is not that Whitmer is ignoring crisis; she's 'taking same steps as most other governors in states hard hit by the virus.' But paper suggests she's also playing politics with crisis, 'serving her own ambition to be vice president.' https://t.co/AIaaV3TRtD — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 6, 2020

From Detroit News:

But she’s also assumed the role of designated Democratic attack dog in this crisis, appearing almost daily on cable news shows to criticize the administration’s handling of the virus response. That creates confusion about whether Whitmer is advocating for her Michigan constituents, or carrying out her duties as co-chair of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, or worse, serving her own ambition to be vice president. Trump apparently thinks it’s the latter. He’s singled out the governor for particular disdain, repeating often the unsupported claim that Whitmer is mishandling the crisis in her state. Last week he demeaned her by referring to her as “the woman from Michigan.” She responded by showing up on a late night talk show wearing a t-shirt bearing those words while disingenuously declaring that this is no time to play politics.

No time to play politics.

As she grossly plays politics.

Adorable.

Naked political ambition at this time is despicable 😔 — Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) April 6, 2020

If Whitmer is doing such a bang up job in Michigan why does her neighbor state of Ohio with a Republican Governor who doesn’t spend all of his time criticizing Trump doing exponentially better in total cases and deaths. And Ohio has 3 large metropolitan areas, not one. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) April 6, 2020

That's what Democrats do they always play a game with everything that's why nothing ever gets fixed they always got an angle trying to play it or just make it dragged out as long as possible — archer68🇺🇸 (@huntfor__life68) April 6, 2020

Politics over people. — william.lichtenstein (@williamlichten3) April 6, 2020

But c’mon guys, orange man bad.

No?

