We didn’t think it was possible but we’re starting to think Brian Stelter might eventually out-‘Dear Diary’ his CNN cohort Jim Acosta. Take this tweet for example … he does realize millions of Americans have been doing this very thing for the past month already, right? Could Tater be any more out of touch?

I don't know about you, but I'm starting to prepare for long-term life at home. More than a week or two… More than a month, as currently prescribed by the president's task force… I'm thinking in terms of months, plural, and trying to plan accordingly. https://t.co/1J1oAKRqKK — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 5, 2020

Good ol’ Brian, doing his part to make everyone panic and feel even more hopeless about what we could be facing as a country. If Hillary had won he’d probably be tweeting about how he plans to get back to work sooner than later but you know, orange man bad and stuff.

This didn’t go over quite like Brian thought it would though:

Almost like you’re not worried about losing your non essential job Amazing how out of touch you pos hack are — wombat (@the_wombat_08) April 5, 2020

If anyone is non-essential it’s the traditional media.

Good point.

Just hop in the recliner and watch Fox news all day. — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) April 5, 2020

That’s what he does anyway, right?

Media dolts live in an alternate reality. — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) April 5, 2020

When you spend so much time spinning reality it just sort of sneaks up on ya.

Taters gotta tater… — The Magus (@asaganich) April 5, 2020

If @CNN would show the @POTUS press conferences on #Covid_19 in their entirety, you just might have the knowledge needed to allay the irrational fear in this comment. #JustSayin — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) April 5, 2020

This has been going on for weeks and tens of millions of people are out of work, but nice to see you catching up. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 5, 2020

Are you new here? — BRIDGEYPOOH™ (@bridgeypooh) April 5, 2020

Lol. Calif already at 3 weeks. No wonder NY is in shape it’s in. — PartyofOne (@ADmomof3) April 5, 2020

Please do. The rest of us will get back to work. — MARSHALL😎 (@Jonny_B_good_) April 5, 2020

Dear Diary,

Fox News is full of big ol’ poopie heads!

Love,

Bri-Bri

See, it could work.

***

Related:

Jason Beale’s play-by-play of Don Lemon accidentally making Trump look BRILLIANT for shutting down research program is PRICELESS

Bombshell? Jim Geraghty shares fact-filled thread showing COVID-19 likely did not come from Huanan Seafood Market

‘You can’t SERIOUSLY be this dumb!’ Laura Ingraham triggers AOC so badly she doubles then triples down on fish tank cleaner story