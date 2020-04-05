Youâ€™d think by now Ben Rhodes would have figured out his constant b*tching and moaning about Trump on Twitter isnâ€™t doing himself any favors but NOPE.
Itâ€™s like he doesnâ€™t realize he worked for Barack Obama â€¦
Or heâ€™s really just that blind.
Or thinks Americans are.
Maybe a little bit of all three.
Look at this nonsense:
We could be producing ventilators instead of boasting about wasting a trillion dollars modernizing our nuclear weapons https://t.co/iyJvAaiIM5
â€” Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 5, 2020
Ben. Sit down. All day.
Seriously, his lack of self-awareness is impressive and not in a good way.
How many ventilators could we have bought with the $4 billion in cash that you guys gave to one of the most evil regimes on the planet? https://t.co/9pNdPxocJ3
â€” Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 5, 2020
Yeah, about that.
Thanks to your administration China was able to dump hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal â€¦gifts to colleges like Harvard that then did this.https://t.co/jXiqsz0uWp
â€” Drew (@drewgrey) April 5, 2020
Gosh, thanks Obama.
The country that gave us the #WuhanVirus has been modernizing itâ€™s nuclear and space weapons genius.
â€” Lawrence Kiedrowski (@LKiedrowski) April 5, 2020
But Orange man bad.
Something or other.
The Obama Administration left the national stockpile of PPE and masks almost completely empty. This is on you.
â€” Allen (@AllenPneuma19) April 5, 2020
Thereâ€™s that, too.
Why do assume weâ€™re not making vents. That would be a crazy assumption
â€” Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) April 5, 2020
Crazy people make crazy assumptions?
Thatâ€™s all we got.
Too bad your old boss didn't think of that
â€” Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) April 5, 2020
Iâ€™m, it was your former boss who began the upgrades.https://t.co/kOiuRhqCuK
â€” Andrew Hale (@155ash) April 5, 2020
OOPS.
Bro. Just sit this out. This isnâ€™t a conversation for legacy adds
â€” Smittieâ„¢ GED (Hons), BS (D-) (@smittie61984) April 5, 2020
Gee Benny boy, perhaps had you and your administration replenished our stockpile you depleted instead of sending pallets of cash to the Mullahs, we wouldnâ€™t be in a PPE and respirator crisis right now. https://t.co/UijYyJX8tD
â€” The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) April 5, 2020
I would call you a rat but that would be an insult to the rodent community.
â€” BradB71 (@B71Brad) April 5, 2020
Wonâ€™t someone please think about the rodent community?
The lack of self-awareness with this clown is humorous.
â€” Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) April 5, 2020
Truly.
Haha! You crack me up!
â€” Dean Clancy (@DeanClancy) April 5, 2020
We got a laugh out of this one too.
Hey, thanks Ben!
***
