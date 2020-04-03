Joe Biden is really the best Democrats have. Really?!

Apparently, Joe thinks the reason people are waiting on checks for Coronavirus relief is that Trump wants to put his physical signature on them. Umm … he does realize direct deposit will be how the majority of these checks are paid out … right?

That Trump won’t be signing them? RIGHT?!

*sigh*

Watch.

Joe Biden: "No American should have to wait a single minute so Donald Trump can put his signature on a physical check." pic.twitter.com/v88AQeFeuE — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2020

He’s reading. The entire time.

That means someone wrote this thinking it was some sort of great speech.

HOOboy.

And sorry, what’s with this freakin’ backdrop? Anyone else think that’s a set in his basement?

@AndrewBatesNC come get your guy he’s pushing Malarkey again. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 3, 2020

Seriously, this is just nutty.

Umm… wat? — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) April 3, 2020

Joe still waiting for a fax — Me Chomper (@chmpr) April 3, 2020

Joe looks worse every day — Shannon K (@shannyk36) April 3, 2020

It’s almost hard for us to make fun of him.

Almost.

Biden was the Vice President of the United States four years ago. He…knows how this works. Right? — Chris Seay (@ChrisSeay104) April 3, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

What the serious fk!!! How many ppl did this go through before he uttered it??? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 3, 2020

Who's writing his scripts? — Tony J (@stonyjbc) April 3, 2020

Wtf is he talking about? — RockyMtnHighChick 💋 (@COConservataria) April 3, 2020

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

Yummm … Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Direct Deposit you idiot. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) April 3, 2020

Wait a minute. Is he really saying that he believes the president is going to sign every check himself? Tell me this is a bad joke? He does realize it’s an electronic stamp that would just be put on all the checks? Don’t he? 😳 — Rodney Muterspaw (@chiefmuterspaw) April 3, 2020

Does Joe Biden seriously think Trump is sitting in the Oval Office like Navin Johnson personally filling out each check? pic.twitter.com/4uaVWt7vqH — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) April 3, 2020

Again, this is the best Democrats can do?

Alrighty then.

***

