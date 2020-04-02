Earlier this week, Twitchy covered a thread from Techno Fog shedding a little light on the woman who allegedly gave her husband fish tank cleaner to protect him from the Coronavirus. She blamed Trump claiming he had said it was the cure … which of course was not true.

Welp, sounds like Techno Fog has uncovered a little bit more information on her background:

NEW – The lady who "gave" her husband fish tank cleaner assaulted her husband 7 months into their marriage ('01) Punching and swinging at him with a "decorative bird house on a wooden pole" during an argument about divorcing A totally stable person here… HT @almostjingo pic.twitter.com/0whKm45zvT — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 1, 2020

Yikes.

But wait, there’s more!

🚨🚨🚨 More on the woman who "gave" her husband poisonous fish cleaner March 23: She blames Trump for making her think it was safe. February 19: She calls Trump "psycho prez" She's lying and played the press. This needs to be investigated @mesapd pic.twitter.com/SpyUdJ66aI — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 1, 2020

Why would she ever listen to the president about ingesting fish tank cleaner if she thought he was a psycho?

Ahem, media? You got played.

Big time.

"We saw Trump on TV – every channel – & all of his buddies and that this was safe." "Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure." "Don't believe anything that the President says." She played you, @HeidiNBC pic.twitter.com/i2AQ23Kz14 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 1, 2020

Yuuuup.

Did her husband have a life insurance policy? Asking for a friend who watches too many true crime shows. — Jen 🇨🇦 (@JenOakville) April 1, 2020

Or Heidi suspected as much but sticking it to Trump was more important 🤷‍♂️🤔 — John “MacArthur Was Right” Barron (@JohnBarron1776) April 1, 2020

That’s always what’s most important to our brave firefighters in the media.

Nah, she said exactly what Heidi was hoping to hear. — Austere Mama (@1Aplus2A) April 1, 2020

@VaughnHillyard – you have her contact info. She used you. She never believed a word the President said – the man she called "psycho" Her dishonesty now calls into question EVERYTHING about her husband's death. How about a follow-up interview? pic.twitter.com/Cab93dAAUy — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 1, 2020

Yes, how about a follow-up interview?

Safe to say the fish tank cleaner story is super fishy.

***

