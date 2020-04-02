Valerie Jarrett wants you to believe that ‘someone’ asked her how Obama would have handled the COVID-19 crisis.

Sure they did.

She also wants you to believe that he would have handled it better than Trump.

Stop laughing … we’re not making it up.

Someone asked me today how would @BarackObama have handled this crisis? Answer in one word – Better. Ok, two words. Much better. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 1, 2020

Ok, two words.

Bull. Sh*t.

We’re not the only ones who seem to think this tweet was especially stupid.

Dude went awol over 4 deaths and you think he could handle 4,000 better. https://t.co/mtkWtOAEsN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2020

It’s true, you know.

Thousands are dying and even more have lost their livelihoods, and Team Obama has been eager to use that suffering to spike the football from the get go. Here’s a fun Q for them: if they were so successful, why did America elect Donald Trump after they ran things for 8 years? https://t.co/eT2FI05Cof — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 2, 2020

If they were so successful, why do Democrats constantly complain about their most precious and prized accomplishment? Obamacare?

Not when your administration drained the strategic national stockpile and didn't replenish the N95s, Val. Ya' goofed big time and it is costing lives.

Inner city lives. Take a bow. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 2, 2020

Oops.

So full of it.

Communist says what? — House Atreides (@opiemuyo) April 2, 2020

Too much.

The arrogance and dishonesty is impressive. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 2, 2020

Impressive indeed, and not in a good way.

Is going to play golf while people died your idea of “much better”? — Lucy WuFluWho, 🍀The Merciless Cutie🍀 (@wwmullin) April 2, 2020

Fascinating stuff. pic.twitter.com/GwTVFN5RYy — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) April 2, 2020

Good times.

April Fool's joke I assume.. — Briscoe Darling 🇺🇸 (@mapiii1968) April 2, 2020

We already saw the boy king's performance with H1N1. Sit your useless ass down and be quiet. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 2, 2020

Benghazi. There is your one word. — You can’t make this crap up. (@cantpretendtoo) April 2, 2020

4 letters – H1N1 Shut up — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) April 2, 2020

"Someone" named Barry asked you. Be honest. — Tera Flop (@teraflopclub) April 2, 2020

You mean as well as he handled Syria? — All Hyped Up on Dragon Energy (@NorwoodBrian) April 2, 2020

He would blame it on a YouTube video, amirite?? — Dan H (@dalsx1) April 2, 2020

You doing a little drankin in quarantine, Val? pic.twitter.com/ZkoIPifQVR — Lizzy Lou Who 🐣🐰 (@_wintergirl93) April 2, 2020

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Thank god you’re both in no position to deal with this. Thank.

God. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 2, 2020

Amen.

