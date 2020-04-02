Ted Cruz shared this footage out of Japan where their own Deputy Prime Minister blasted China and WHO for covering up the Coronavirus.

For, you know, lying about it?

And you thought Trump was direct.

Watch.

The Japanese ain’t playin’.

Trending

That could work.

We’re old enough to remember WHO telling the world as late as January 14 that the virus wasn’t contagious between people.

Good times.

It does seem kinda-sorta familiar, eh?

We didn’t say it.

We agreed with it.

We included in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

And a close look at WHO … yup.

***

Related:

Sit DOWN! Dan Bongino OWNS armchair QBs babbling about ‘blood on your hands’ with AP headline on record unemployment

Greg Gutfeld beats MMFA pres. Angelo Carusone about the head with KINDNESS (ha!) for lying about his COVID-19 coverage

‘So blood on THEIR hands?’ Brit Hume shares gif of DAMNING, older COVID-19 headlines from the firefighter media

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19Deputy Prime MinisterjapanJapaneseWHO