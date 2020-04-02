Ted Cruz shared this footage out of Japan where their own Deputy Prime Minister blasted China and WHO for covering up the Coronavirus.

For, you know, lying about it?

And you thought Trump was direct.

Watch.

WATCH: Japanese Deputy Prime Minister explain how the Chinese Communist government covered up the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic, endangering millions. Says the World Health Organization should be renamed the “China Health Organization” bc they parrot CCP propaganda. pic.twitter.com/4Cfp1dy4PW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 1, 2020

The Japanese ain’t playin’.

CHO: Commie Health Organization — Marc (@Marc___USA) April 2, 2020

That could work.

Being mad at a communist for lying is like being mad at a wolf for biting, it’s what they do. WHO should be under serious review, carrying water for the communists. — Jim Holmes (@jimlholmes) April 1, 2020

We’re old enough to remember WHO telling the world as late as January 14 that the virus wasn’t contagious between people.

Good times.

What are most US journalists doing? Parroting China's narrative. SMH — KimE (@HarborDawg3) April 2, 2020

It does seem kinda-sorta familiar, eh?

Gosh, Japanese media is more honest than our worthless press — Betty Bookworm 🦧 (@betty_penate) April 1, 2020

We didn’t say it.

We agreed with it.

We included in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

Thank you for this one. I hope the world takes a very close look at his relationship with this so-called country China — IanMichaelBarnett (@_Ian_Barnett_) April 1, 2020

And a close look at WHO … yup.

***

Related:

Sit DOWN! Dan Bongino OWNS armchair QBs babbling about ‘blood on your hands’ with AP headline on record unemployment

Greg Gutfeld beats MMFA pres. Angelo Carusone about the head with KINDNESS (ha!) for lying about his COVID-19 coverage

‘So blood on THEIR hands?’ Brit Hume shares gif of DAMNING, older COVID-19 headlines from the firefighter media