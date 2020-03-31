Yeah yeah, we’ve written a lot about that Rachel Maddow guy in the last 24 hours.

Oh, wait, gal.

Zhe? Whatever.

Anyway, we know you’ve read a lot about her BUT she is just the gift that keeps on giving. Seems she didn’t like President Trump pointing out how wrong she was about the ship actually making it to the New York harbor … which it did. She tried really hard to pretend she wasn’t wrong again but she only managed to make things worse.

Bro, sometimes you just gotta take the L.

Hi again, Mr. President! That clip was from March 20, after you said the ship would be in New York harbor by last week. The ship was not in New York last week — which is what I said on my show. You were wrong about it. No hard feelings. Everyone's glad it's there now. But… https://t.co/QKrD2M3BeK — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 30, 2020

We sense a whole LOT of hard feelings … on Rachel’s part.

you really have been terrible about communicating true, factual information to the public in this crisis. Please let the experts and scientists speak instead. And please nationalize the supply chain for critical medical supplies. Thanks for watching, Mr. President. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 30, 2020

She has been really terrible about communicating true, factual information.

And no, no Trump should NOT nationalize any supply chain.

Sit down.

You said "weeks". You were wrong. You are always wrong. As is your network. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 31, 2020

But nice try, bro.

Dance clown dance!

You said the ships weren’t coming for weeks, Rachel. You were wrong. Just admit it and move on. pic.twitter.com/ZwFfCR8v3o — [Redacted] (@thebleepstate) March 31, 2020

Maddow was just proven wrong in front of the entire world. How embarrassing. It’s almost as bad as when Maddow lied & said she had Trump’s tax returns. 😂😂😂 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 30, 2020

At least she’s not babbling about the damn Russians anymore.

THAT was embarrassing.

Wow, dude just take the L. — William Keane (@largebill68) March 31, 2020

#TheMoreYouKnow.

***

