As Twitchy readers know, Biden Coronavirus adviser Ronald Klain peeked his pointy little head out to blame Trump for the staggering unemployment numbers released on Thursday. And as our readers also know, Klain was quickly reminded of every stupid, asinine, ridiculous thing he originally said about the Coronavirus.

Brit Hume even helped us ‘drag’ him:

Good thread on the oft-quoted Biden Coronavirus adviser who’s repeatedly criticized POTUS. Listen to what he was saying during much of this. https://t.co/FuStZY3LKe — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 26, 2020

Which got Klain’s attention.

What I said consistently was that Coronavirus was a serious threat and Trump was messing up What Trump was saying was that all Americans owed China a thank you for the great job Pres Xi was doing. https://t.co/oc173M4JN2 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) March 26, 2020

See, Ronald here was so upset with Trump for referring to the Coronavirus as the ‘Chinese Virus’ he encouraged THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS of New Yorkers to gather in China Town to combat racism. During the most dangerous and likely most contagious stage of the virus for that city …

Probably no coincidence that NY is the epicenter for the virus in America.

Just sayin’.

Brit fired back:

Yes you did, but respectfully, that’s not all you said. You said a China travel ban was impossible and could never happen. https://t.co/bHm6tg9P9M — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 26, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

‘But respectfully’.

Is that sort of like when someone in the south says, ‘Bless your heart?’ Asking for a friend.

The travel ban to China should remain until the dictators are gone and the markets are Kosher…so never . — Drew (@drewgrey) March 27, 2020

Stop hitting him with actual facts. They don’t speak that language. — Nick (@NicholasBrodie) March 26, 2020

There's no point in dealing with facts. All that matters is that, no matter what actually happened, it has to be Trump's fault in the end. — beans (@beantropy) March 26, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Nothing else matters to shills like Klain.

Not lives.

Not the country.

Only making Trump at fault, no matter what.

And it’s going to backfire, BIGLY.

***

