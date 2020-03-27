Ok, so Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t quite as insane as ol’ Rep. Haley Stevens but that’s not saying a whole lost considering Stevens went absolutely batsh*t on the floor and had to be all but physically removed and consoled.

We get it, AOC has to keep pushing that whole, ‘corporations BAD!’ narrative since she’s been totally Bernie-fied but maybe now isn’t the best time to play that card.

Watch:

.@RepAOC @AOC: "Our community's reality is this country's future if we don't do anything. Hospital workers do not have protective equipment. We don't have the necessary ventilators. We have to go into this vote eyes wide open…" pic.twitter.com/PaFGc9ncKM — CSPAN (@cspan) March 27, 2020

Good Lord, if she flops her arms around anymore the woman is going to take flight.

Oh, good, she finally cares about her district. And to think, it only took one little pandemic.

So every healthcare facility should overstock on items they may or may not ever use….??? — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) March 27, 2020

Listening to AOC talk is giving me a headache. Time to leave the circus — Toast (@dinglesauce) March 27, 2020

Can't she hear Dr Birx? — Margaret Harrington (@62jerseygirl) March 27, 2020

I trust Dr. Birx with all her years of experience in the topic over AOC experience on anything.🙄 https://t.co/6FdtkPeOml — SandyL 🇺🇸 – Text WOKE to 88022 (@saRRLob) March 27, 2020

But guys, AOC was a bartender. Duh.

Thanks Democrats for passing a ton of waste in the Stimulus Bill. pic.twitter.com/zj9MGkTgSW — 🇺🇸American Bowldawg🇺🇸 (@conservoutreach) March 27, 2020

Notice she left out the monies Democrats put into the bill for performing arts centers and other pet projects.

But hey, CORPORATIONS BAD, even though they employ people.

Listen up everyone – she won an award at a science fair. — Lemmy 666 (@666_lemmy) March 27, 2020

Right? Just Last night, AOC was very busy complaining about the funding going to cruise ships at all because apparently the thousands of Americans they employ don’t deserve to keep their jobs. Probably not the best time to make an argument for funding illegal immigrants either but we digress.

The cruise industry registers as foreign companies to avoid paying US taxes. Now they want US bailout money. Now the same Republicans who say immigrants who pay US taxes shouldn’t get help are bending over backwards to give 🤑 to foreign companies who DON’T pay taxes. Insane. https://t.co/inpD0wYWNU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 27, 2020

*sigh*

GOP really pulling for a hat trick of corruption, classism, and racism all in one policy move here. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 27, 2020

It’s TOTALLY the GOP that’s pulling the hat trick here.

*sigh again*

***

