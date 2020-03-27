We thought we’d seen everything when it comes to crazy people Democrats keep electing to the House (and the Senate) but wow … this scene from this morning is something else.

Apparently Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens felt the need to completely lose her sh*t during the debate on the Coronavirus Stimulus package because you know, that’s always helpful.

Watch this insanity:

Well, this was kind of bizarre, even @LeaderHoyer was trying to intervene with @RepHaleyStevens. pic.twitter.com/nLC4pStFKh — Joe Pounder (@PounderFile) March 27, 2020

‘DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!’

Kind of bizarre?

Yikes.

Would someone get Haley a Snickers bar? She’s not herself when she’s hungry.

Democrat rank and file are clearly stressed about the optics Dem leaders have forced on them with their outrageous 5 day delay. https://t.co/FgOzGa4pGE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 27, 2020

Clearly.

A raucous scene on the floor: Rep. Haley Stevens, a typically mild-mannered freshman from Michigan, goes over her allotted time and the presiding officer tells her her time is up, bangs his gavel and she continued to shout her speech as members were loudly telling her to stop — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020

Raucous scene.

This was chaos.

This was like Black Friday minus the people so only one crazy person is screaming about the cheap TVs.

Steny Hoyer asked for her to have some additional time, but she went beyond that and Hoyer was gently trying to get her to wrap up – as the chair was banging the gavel down. Wearing pink plastic gloves, she said loudly, “I yield back,” slamming her speech on the table. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was smiling and Stevens sat down next to her for a minute afterward — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020

Yup, Nancy loves this.

Yup, she’s gross.

Add this to her tweet yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qmus8QFv4s — Eric Esshaki for Congress (@EsshakiCongress) March 27, 2020

Just wow.

Democrats, ladies and gents.

***

