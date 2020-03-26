Poor Planned Parenthood didn’t get any of that Coronavirus stimulus moolah … who’s gonna kill all those unborn babies now?

Hrm.

While the Senate stimulus plan provides some much-needed resources for those impacted by #COVID19, the Trump administration and Republican leadership are ONCE AGAIN exploiting a public health crisis to target sexual and reproductive health care. https://t.co/F10jItGg5b — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 26, 2020

Sexual and reproductive care.

AKA they’re targeting abortion.

And why wouldn’t they during a time when people are being asked to push elective operations out?

Where the stimulus plan falls short for our health and communities: -Expands the discriminatory Hyde amendment -Allows SBA discretion to deny Planned Parenthood new nonprofit loans -Drastically underfunds resources needed to protect our elections#COVID19 #StimulusPlan — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 26, 2020

Man, they REALLY want tax dollars to pay for abortions.

GOP leadership from the White House to Congress to the states have made it abundantly clear: they’ll continue to cater to anti-abortion extremists while threatening health care access for millions. We deserve better for our health, communities, and democracy. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 26, 2020

No, they don’t deserve tax dollars so they can kill unborn babies.

Sorry, not sorry.

I’m so sorry. Your funding was originally in there but it was expensive and inconvenient, so they chose to abort it in the final trimester. 😥 — Kersnuffle Actual😷 (@shoshido) March 26, 2020

Oof.

Get bent. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) March 26, 2020

Thank you Josh Hawley! — Trev (@somberest) March 26, 2020

Seriously.

Fund your own murders, thanks — Sigh-heaving hag (@See_Grean) March 26, 2020

Word.

Meanwhile, @SpeakerPelosi shoe horned in $75M for public broadcasting. Yes, in this time of need – to save lives, businesses and American financial relief – we must think about All Things Considered and Sesame Street. — Brad MFW (@bbwhit) March 26, 2020

Yeah, that pissed us off too but probably for different reasons.

IOW: We're upset that our slice of the pork that Democrats stuffed into this bill got cut before it was passed. Don't you people understand that stopping COVID-19 starts with exterminating the next generation??? https://t.co/lnF6nU6b1R — Still not canceled G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 26, 2020

Not a great look.

Ok, so if they were worried about ‘great looks’ they wouldn’t be in the abortion business but still.

***

Related:

Belongs in the Garbage Take Hall of Fame –> Atlantic writer wishes staggering unemployment numbers were HIGHER

‘Weeks, not MONTHS’: Remarkable thread shares how one of UK’s biggest coronavirus doomsday ‘prophets’ has changed his tune

RUH-ROH: Guess whose approval ratings are REALLY going in the crapper for their handling of the Coronavirus (they’ve earned it!)