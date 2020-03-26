Poor Planned Parenthood didn’t get any of that Coronavirus stimulus moolah … who’s gonna kill all those unborn babies now?

Hrm.

Sexual and reproductive care.

AKA they’re targeting abortion.

And why wouldn’t they during a time when people are being asked to push elective operations out?

Man, they REALLY want tax dollars to pay for abortions.

No, they don’t deserve tax dollars so they can kill unborn babies.

Sorry, not sorry.

Oof.

Seriously.

Word.

Yeah, that pissed us off too but probably for different reasons.

Not a great look.

Ok, so if they were worried about ‘great looks’ they wouldn’t be in the abortion business but still.

***

