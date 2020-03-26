Sounds like Kathy Griffin was allegedly sent to a Coronavirus isolation ward in a major hospital (which she does not name) with unbearably painful symptoms and claims she ‘couldn’t’ be tested for the virus because of CDC aka ‘Pence task force’ restrictions.

She accused Trump of lying about the country doing far more testing in the same breath.

Hey, this could totally have happened … but there are just some things that don’t add up.

Check out this thread:

Thread Now we get to see how far leftists are willing to go. Kathy's lying. I'll prove that this is the NEW hoax to discredit @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/V1iXFvDILE — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) March 26, 2020

Kathy was tweeting this in response to Trump claiming the US has done more testing.

She claims he’s lying and is using these pictures as evidence.

Don’t know about you guys but if we were in the hospital afraid we might have the Coronavirus the last thing we’d be doing is raging at Trump on Twitter about things.

Note that Kathy doesn't name the hospital. This is because they wouldn't put her in a COVID-19 isolation ward without testing her. The ward is reserved for COVID-19 cases. A funny thing just happened that PROVES Kathy's lying. — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) March 26, 2020

Oops.

Why would they put her in a Coronavirus isolation ward if they didn’t know if she had it or not? Wouldn’t that be extraordinarily dangerous?

It also proves that there's a new coordinated campaign against Trump. An hour ago, I got a call from a rabid leftist informing me that he has COVID-19. But he said that he's isn't allowed to be tested. So how does he know that he has the virus? — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) March 26, 2020

Because he just DOES!

Kathy Griffin doesn't understand that she wouldn't be put in a COVID-19 isolation ward unless she tested positive. The legal liability for the hospital would be off the charts if they isolated people without testing them. Same with the idiot in New York. — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) March 26, 2020

Lots of idiots in New York.

No doctor in the country diagnoses people without testing them. The legal liability would be incalculable. So just take some time to appreciate the level of insane hatred that would motivate someone to lie like this. — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) March 26, 2020

Kathy is also NOT hooked up to the ventilator or O2. No hoses from the connections on the walls. (as spotted by another on Twitter) — Les Johnson (@LesJohnsonHrvat) March 26, 2020

You’d think in a Coronavirus isolation ward she would be hooked up to O2 at least.

She is also wearing a surgical mask, not a ventilator mask. — Les Johnson (@LesJohnsonHrvat) March 26, 2020

Likely one she walked in wearing.

ADDENDUM 2: I just realized that she's wearing corduroy pants. Those are her spread legs. She's not even in a hospital gown or under a blanket. pic.twitter.com/dozsKw4a4A — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) March 26, 2020

Yeah, if she was truly in an isolation ward she’d likely be in a gown.

ADDENDUM 3: THERE WE GO, KATHY. "CDC has guidance for who should be tested, but decisions about testing are at the discretion of state and local health departments and/or individual clinicians."@realDonaldTrump has nothing to do with it.https://t.co/u1sroJpWNZ — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) March 26, 2020

So maybe what happened is Kathy went to the ER and they put her in a room and shut the door? And to this article’s point, even if she’s telling the truth, she’s raging at the wrong person. We’re thinking this may just be a case of a confused Trump-hater looking for any and every reason to blame him for yet another horrible situation.

As we said before if she is indeed sick and struggling to get tested we hope for the best and will keep her in our prayers.

