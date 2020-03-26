Sounds like the Trump administration will be sending new guidelines to governors for state and local authorities to use for ‘maintaining, increasing, or relaxing’ coronavirus measures.

And just like that, Democrats are big believers in States’ rights.

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we may never stop throwing up.

Considering they’re just guidelines? Sure.

Exactly. They’ll go back to accusing him of being authoritarian.

Look at this freak-out:

HE’S NOT THE BOSS OF ME.

WTF?

Who are these people?

You know what, never mind.

Few things quite as funny as someone who responds claiming nobody cares what they have to say.

And they’re always experts.

Thinking these folks fall in with the 40% of Americans who don’t approve of the way Trump is handling the virus. Must be hard bein in the minority.

They’re so damn melodramatic.

We’ll be sure to remind them about how much they defended states’ rights during the next big gun or abortion debate.

Heh.

***

