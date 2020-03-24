Remember when Trump claimed Ford would be making ventilators? And the media and social media haters were front and center claiming that was not true?

Guess what?

BREAKING: @Ford plans to build respirators, ventilators & face shields in Michigan in partnership with the UAW, GE Healthcare & 3M. Some details: -1,000 respirators per month, using F-150 seat fans, portable battery packs & 3D printed parts -100,000 face shields per week — Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) March 24, 2020

So the media got it wrong, again.

How can this be?

Heh.

You’d think by NOW people would stop taking anything they write seriously but here we are.

From publications to social media, the fake news is getting ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/aSEyu6ak6c — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 24, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

If we don’t laugh at this point we will never stop throwing up.

Or throwing things.

Maybe both.

First units expected when? — Dennis (@spongeworthy2) March 24, 2020

Hi Dennis. We anticipate delivering the first 1,000 plastic face shields this week to hospitals in the Detroit area. We look to continue delivering more face shields and we’re working to increase production with GE Healthcare and 3M of their products. We’ll give updates as we go. — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 24, 2020

When Ford themselves answer people directly? Yeah, this is happening.

This makes me love Ford even more Thank you! — Shauna Gisin 🌊 (@shaunagisin) March 24, 2020

Sadly, some haters are still trying to pretend this isn’t true:

1000 respirators per month, or 1000 ventilators per month? (They are not the same thing.) — Robert Woolley (@RandomlyBob) March 24, 2020

Hi Robert. Once approved by the proper health agencies, we'll initially start at a pace equal to 1,000 disposable respirators per month but will quickly grow production as fast as possible by leveraging our network of 3D-printing partners. — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 24, 2020

Sit down, Bob.

Happy to say I drive Ford #Merica — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) March 24, 2020

American ingenuity! Whoda thunk it?!

***

Related:

‘OMFG, Nancy … WHYYYY?!’ Hilariously INFURIATING thread breaks down Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus bill bit-by-pork-filled bit

‘Get BENT d*ckhead’! Evan McMullin crawls out from under his irrelevant troll bridge to accuse Trump of trying to kill seniors

‘Blah blah BLAH’! Kirstie Alley MORE than holds her own against frothy-mouthed Lefty rage-mob shrieking at her for thanking Trump