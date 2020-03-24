Kirstie Alley has in the past tweeted unbiased and even positive things about President Trump, so while this tweet from her commending and thanking the president was a nice surprise, we weren’t exactly shocked to see it.

Someone in Hollywood though being thankful for his leadership? Ok, maybe that IS a little shocking.

But awesome and welcome, especially right now.

And of course, the Left was front and center reminding everyone that at the end of the day, they’re really just children. Frothy-mouthed, spoiled, self-serving, probably need their diapers changed, little toddlers …

They are in fact raging about her tweet so much she trended.

Must be nice to have SO little to worry about right now that you take time to screech at a celebrity for thanking the president for leading the country during a crisis.

They are THIS ANGRY at her just for thanking the president.

Think about that for a minute.

Such horrible, sad people.

Even Stuttering John came after her:

But she wasn’t exactly phased.

By any of it.

She’s right.

It’s all just a bunch of blah blah blah.

