Kirstie Alley has in the past tweeted unbiased and even positive things about President Trump, so while this tweet from her commending and thanking the president was a nice surprise, we weren’t exactly shocked to see it.

Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump

I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

Someone in Hollywood though being thankful for his leadership? Ok, maybe that IS a little shocking.

But awesome and welcome, especially right now.

And of course, the Left was front and center reminding everyone that at the end of the day, they’re really just children. Frothy-mouthed, spoiled, self-serving, probably need their diapers changed, little toddlers …

For crying out loud Kirstie, how many cults are you in? — Cliff Yaffe (@CliffYaffe) March 24, 2020

They are in fact raging about her tweet so much she trended.

Must be nice to have SO little to worry about right now that you take time to screech at a celebrity for thanking the president for leading the country during a crisis.

Kirstie Alley is the Scott Baio of Dean Cains. — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) March 24, 2020

Wait, Kirstie Alley praising Trump. Does this mean Trump is a scientologist? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Kdn9Ir3GYl — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) March 24, 2020

Kirstie Alley raving about Trump. That’s the punchline. — Jay Arnold 🏳️‍🌈 (@JadedCreative) March 24, 2020

Kirstie Alley is the Susan Sarandon of Christian Scientists. So glad I stopped following her in 2016. Very wise move on my part. — Angela #soapandwaterrule (@AngelaGunn) March 24, 2020

They are THIS ANGRY at her just for thanking the president.

Think about that for a minute.

Kirstie Alley. Seriously not surprised. A non entity trying to make herself relevant again. @kirstiealley @gtconway3d — poofey one (@poofeyone) March 24, 2020

Such horrible, sad people.

Even Stuttering John came after her:

Are you out of your mind? What press conferences are you watching? I watch the ones with lies, misinformation, & jabs at Mitt Romney, & others. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) March 24, 2020

But she wasn’t exactly phased.

BlAh blAh blAh https://t.co/fgUATShNN8 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

By any of it.

You can tell a lot about people who belittle you for your views and beliefs, when u aren’t even TALKING TO THEM! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 My bestie and I call these people CHIMERS ..they ALWAYS chime in when u are speaking to someone else 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RmrS64LM0J — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

I compliment people when they do well … blah blah blah — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

She’s right.

It’s all just a bunch of blah blah blah.

***

