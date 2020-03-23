Cue Andy Slavitt’s claims that we’re not completely overrun with the coronavirus because his memo got to the right people and helped flatten the curve.

Or something.

COVID-19 Prep Update- March 14: Last night I was on with state & local officials around the US well into the night. By March 23 many of our largest cities & hospitals are on course to be overrun with cases. I am going to prepare a memo for them. I will share highlights here.1/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

Wait, Andy wasn’t right?! WE’RE SO SHOCKED.

Maybe don’t give a date when you’re trying to scare the bejesus out of people for your own agenda and narrative. Just sayin’.

Ahem.

Any updates on which cities were overrun, Chicken Little? — Awaken the Leviathan of Production! (@Camzilla72) March 23, 2020

Hrm.

Sure, cases have increased and there are some issues with resources here and there (thanks to fearmongering like what Andy did and continues to do), but overall our cities are not overrun and neither are our hospitals.

This editor asked him to clarify but he hasn’t just yet and pretty sure won’t.

No way any of the 'doomsayers' on the @ASlavitt side will take anything back. Their goal is still to bring down Trump. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) March 23, 2020

And scaring the crap out of millions.

Yes.

Any hospitals overrun? Newp. This is Paul Krugman "The internet is a fad" tier predictions that one would hear on Alex Jones. https://t.co/gw2KnVo9WG — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) March 23, 2020

How utterly irresponsible to be stoking fear and panic to push a political narrative. People like you are part of the problem, not the solution. I hope you don't get the 15 minutes of fame you are seeking and instead get exposed for trying to exploit people's fears. — Still not canceled G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 23, 2020

"On course" I bet you believe in global warming too. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) March 23, 2020

The polar bears are going to EAT ALL THE ICE CAPS!

Something.

No? Dammit. That sounded super scary though, right?

waiting for you to substantiate which cities and hospitals are overrun with cases. You played to people's fears, you should be ashamed of yourself. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) March 23, 2020

Btw how’s this working out Nostradamus? — TheRealEdSullivan (@EdTheAdm) March 23, 2020

We’ve never been so glad to see someone so wrong.

Hang in there, America!

***

