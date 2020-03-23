James Woods shared this video with a reminder that life does indeed go on.
Definitely something most if not all Americans could use right now as it feels a whole lot like life has all but stopped with various states closing schools indefinitely, going on lockdown, shutting down restaurants and bars …
We could all use a laugh.
Watch.
And yet life goes on… pic.twitter.com/XVyz8UQ0dX
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 23, 2020
It’s like James just knew we all need a laugh. Or 20.
The look on this guy’s face is priceless.
😆 We needed that.
— Wash your hands, you animal! (@obligatoryasian) March 23, 2020
Kind of a metaphor for what the democrats are doing to America
— Carol Elliott⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ocmomforanthem) March 23, 2020
That’s fair.
Thank you for this!!! Needed a good laugh!!! 🤣🤣🤣
— Erin 🇺🇸🍀🎃 (@erin1311) March 23, 2020
On a lighter note, Happy National Puppy Day!
— Femme Capitaliste 🇺🇸🙏🏼❤️ The USA Trump2020 (@Deweezy35) March 23, 2020
YAAAS HAPPY PUPPY DAY!
Now there's a photo bomb! 😂
— Pugsley 🐀🚑🇨🇦 (@PugsleySiegel) March 23, 2020
Truly.
— the inner child (@sanfilti) March 23, 2020
Nancy and Chuck at it again… Screwing the American taxpayers once again.🙄
— Erin Balogh (@erinebal29) March 23, 2020
At least we're not the only ones getting screwed!
— oregon*coast (@2MPokorny) March 23, 2020
Ba dum bum.
***
Related:
Are you ANGRY YET?! Reagan Battalion lays out Coronavirus Relief that Schumer/Pelosi ‘blocked’ for a bunch of damn windmills
Guy Benson’s thread about demands Schumer/Pelosi blocked Coronavirus relief over SOLID reminder of how much Dems suck
Wait, so orange man WASN’T bad?! Brit Hume shares thread about what REALLY happened with coronavirus testing delay